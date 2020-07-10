All apartments in Glenview
1844 Admiral Court
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

1844 Admiral Court

1844 Admiral Court · (702) 528-2267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1844 Admiral Court, Glenview, IL 60026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Superb quality & outstanding finishes in this townhouse home in the Glen. Foyer with tile floors opens up to fabulous living room with heated floors, serving bar complete w/ wine fridge leadIng out to spectacular covered patio and courtyard. Kitchen with cherry cabinets, multi-level island, Butlers Pantry with wine fridge, 5 burner range with downdraft, huge seating area & access to Balcony with seating for 8 people. Elegant living room / dining room w/ithfireplace & Juliette balconies. Soothing master bedroom w/ his & hers closets, & en suite w/ seperate shower, double vanity, seperate water closet & jetted tub. Spacious office area & laundry room, 3rd Flr bedroomsshare updated Hall bathroom, vaulted ceilings & loads of storage. Other highlights include:plantation shutters, intercom, new light fixtures, polymer coated floor in garage. Just mins to shops, library, restaurants, Metra, Park Center & theater. Broker related to landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 Admiral Court have any available units?
1844 Admiral Court has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1844 Admiral Court have?
Some of 1844 Admiral Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 Admiral Court currently offering any rent specials?
1844 Admiral Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 Admiral Court pet-friendly?
No, 1844 Admiral Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenview.
Does 1844 Admiral Court offer parking?
Yes, 1844 Admiral Court offers parking.
Does 1844 Admiral Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1844 Admiral Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 Admiral Court have a pool?
No, 1844 Admiral Court does not have a pool.
Does 1844 Admiral Court have accessible units?
No, 1844 Admiral Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 Admiral Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1844 Admiral Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1844 Admiral Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1844 Admiral Court does not have units with air conditioning.
