1844 Admiral Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking garage media room

Superb quality & outstanding finishes in this townhouse home in the Glen. Foyer with tile floors opens up to fabulous living room with heated floors, serving bar complete w/ wine fridge leadIng out to spectacular covered patio and courtyard. Kitchen with cherry cabinets, multi-level island, Butlers Pantry with wine fridge, 5 burner range with downdraft, huge seating area & access to Balcony with seating for 8 people. Elegant living room / dining room w/ithfireplace & Juliette balconies. Soothing master bedroom w/ his & hers closets, & en suite w/ seperate shower, double vanity, seperate water closet & jetted tub. Spacious office area & laundry room, 3rd Flr bedroomsshare updated Hall bathroom, vaulted ceilings & loads of storage. Other highlights include:plantation shutters, intercom, new light fixtures, polymer coated floor in garage. Just mins to shops, library, restaurants, Metra, Park Center & theater. Broker related to landlord.