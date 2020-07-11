1719 GROVE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Remodeled 1st Floor Unit In Ideal Downtown Glenview Location in Secure Building. 3 Blocks to Metra, Next Door to Heinen's Grocerty Story, and Very Close to Restaurants, Shops, and Brewery. Extra-Deep Detached Garage (#1-Closest to Building; Must Park in Garage). No Stairs. Newer Kitchen with Corian Counters, 42" Cabinets, etc. Updated Bath. Brand New Windows (June 2020). Unit Near Main Entrance, Convenient In-Building Laundry. Agent Owned. Cats considered, Credit/Background required. Available 6/28/20