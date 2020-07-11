All apartments in Glenview
Find more places like 1719 GROVE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenview, IL
/
1719 GROVE Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

1719 GROVE Street

1719 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glenview
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1719 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Remodeled 1st Floor Unit In Ideal Downtown Glenview Location in Secure Building. 3 Blocks to Metra, Next Door to Heinen's Grocerty Story, and Very Close to Restaurants, Shops, and Brewery. Extra-Deep Detached Garage (#1-Closest to Building; Must Park in Garage). No Stairs. Newer Kitchen with Corian Counters, 42" Cabinets, etc. Updated Bath. Brand New Windows (June 2020). Unit Near Main Entrance, Convenient In-Building Laundry. Agent Owned. Cats considered, Credit/Background required. Available 6/28/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 GROVE Street have any available units?
1719 GROVE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenview, IL.
What amenities does 1719 GROVE Street have?
Some of 1719 GROVE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 GROVE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1719 GROVE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 GROVE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 GROVE Street is pet friendly.
Does 1719 GROVE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1719 GROVE Street offers parking.
Does 1719 GROVE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 GROVE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 GROVE Street have a pool?
No, 1719 GROVE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1719 GROVE Street have accessible units?
No, 1719 GROVE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 GROVE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 GROVE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 GROVE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 GROVE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue
Glenview, IL 60025
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr
Glenview, IL 60026
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St
Glenview, IL 60025

Similar Pages

Glenview 1 BedroomsGlenview 2 Bedrooms
Glenview 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlenview Apartments with Parking
Glenview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILWheeling, IL
Park Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILOak Lawn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College