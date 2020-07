Amenities

Welcome to this inviting Cape Cod home on a large tree-filled lot. This distinctively rehabbed home offers 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. Charming brand new kitchen with black galaxy granite counter tops with 42" tall white cabinets along with a touch of back-splash and SS appliances. Brand new hardwood floor through out, water heater, windows and electrical. Finished Basement for extra living space. Laundry on the main level. 2 Car Garage with nice driveway. Beautiful Patio to enjoy with family. Desirable schools in Glenview district. This spacious Home will surprise you as it is much bigger inside than it looks outside. Schedule your showing today!