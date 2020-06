Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

spacious condo - Property Id: 293504



Beautiful property located near East Branch Forest Preserve. Large bedrooms and living room. Central heating and air, dedicated hot water tank, personal washer & dryer unit. Fresh paint! Dog run in the back yard. Personal garage and parking spot.



Friendly, personal customer service that is here to help you 24/7. We are family owned and operated and take care of all our tenants like they are family. Where you live matters!

