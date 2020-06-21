All apartments in Glendale Heights
1002 Spruce Street
1002 Spruce Street

Location

1002 Spruce Street, Glendale Heights, IL 60139

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$893

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Bright 1 bed - 1 bath condo located at Evergreen Condominiums near Glen Ellyn. Your new cozy home features a spacious floor plan that includes an abundance of storage options, all new GE appliances, 2 Thru-the-wall Air Condtioners, and updated electric and plumbing throughout. This unit is conveniently situated in the middle of the building which helps to reduce utility cost. Enjoy waking in the morning with the eastern exposure from your private enclosed patio or, appreciate the western exposure accented by the sunsets from your bedroom window. You'll love the fancy heated swimming pool, direct access to the great western bike trail, and the convenience of being walking distance to a PACE Bus stop, banks, fast food, grocery, and pharmacy. Just minutes from I-355 & Metra. Rent is $893 per month - tenant pays electric & water only. Agent owned. Sorry, no dogs. Long term lease is OK. Hurry, this will rent fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Spruce Street have any available units?
1002 Spruce Street has a unit available for $893 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1002 Spruce Street have?
Some of 1002 Spruce Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Spruce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
No, 1002 Spruce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale Heights.
Does 1002 Spruce Street offer parking?
No, 1002 Spruce Street does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Spruce Street have a pool?
Yes, 1002 Spruce Street has a pool.
Does 1002 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 1002 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Spruce Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Spruce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Spruce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
