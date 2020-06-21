1002 Spruce Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Bright 1 bed - 1 bath condo located at Evergreen Condominiums near Glen Ellyn. Your new cozy home features a spacious floor plan that includes an abundance of storage options, all new GE appliances, 2 Thru-the-wall Air Condtioners, and updated electric and plumbing throughout. This unit is conveniently situated in the middle of the building which helps to reduce utility cost. Enjoy waking in the morning with the eastern exposure from your private enclosed patio or, appreciate the western exposure accented by the sunsets from your bedroom window. You'll love the fancy heated swimming pool, direct access to the great western bike trail, and the convenience of being walking distance to a PACE Bus stop, banks, fast food, grocery, and pharmacy. Just minutes from I-355 & Metra. Rent is $893 per month - tenant pays electric & water only. Agent owned. Sorry, no dogs. Long term lease is OK. Hurry, this will rent fast!