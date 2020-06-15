373 Hazel A1

Amenities
Glencoe - JUNIOR One Bed on Ground Floor - Property Id: 298929
Glencoe - Junior One Bedroom on the ground floor.
Simply very few steps with three up to the entrance of the building and two down to your next abode.
This is a wonderful very cozy one bedroom with a wonderful an intimate layout.
UNIT PHOTOS
There is one larger closet and plenty of room to add your kitchen table, a tad of furniture and bed.
We are pet friendly in Glencoe with a one time $500 FEE for dogs and no pet rent.
Tenant ===> WATER, TRASH, ELECTRIC, HEAT and COOKING GAS)
$35 Monthly Bundled Services Fee
Easy walk to Glencoe Station Commuter Rail (Union Pacific North Line) 3 min 0.4 mi
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298929
Property Id 298929
(RLNE5851220)