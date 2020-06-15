All apartments in Glencoe
Find more places like 373 Hazel A1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glencoe, IL
/
373 Hazel A1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

373 Hazel A1

373 Hazel Ave · (773) 879-1128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

373 Hazel Ave, Glencoe, IL 60022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit A1 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Glencoe - JUNIOR One Bed on Ground Floor - Property Id: 298929

Glencoe - Junior One Bedroom on the ground floor.
Simply very few steps with three up to the entrance of the building and two down to your next abode.

This is a wonderful very cozy one bedroom with a wonderful an intimate layout.

UNIT PHOTOS
There is one larger closet and plenty of room to add your kitchen table, a tad of furniture and bed.
We are pet friendly in Glencoe with a one time $500 FEE for dogs and no pet rent.

Tenant ===> WATER, TRASH, ELECTRIC, HEAT and COOKING GAS)

$35 Monthly Bundled Services Fee

Easy walk to Glencoe Station Commuter Rail (Union Pacific North Line) 3 min 0.4 mi
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298929
Property Id 298929

(RLNE5851220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 Hazel A1 have any available units?
373 Hazel A1 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 373 Hazel A1 have?
Some of 373 Hazel A1's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 Hazel A1 currently offering any rent specials?
373 Hazel A1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 Hazel A1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 373 Hazel A1 is pet friendly.
Does 373 Hazel A1 offer parking?
No, 373 Hazel A1 does not offer parking.
Does 373 Hazel A1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 373 Hazel A1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 Hazel A1 have a pool?
No, 373 Hazel A1 does not have a pool.
Does 373 Hazel A1 have accessible units?
No, 373 Hazel A1 does not have accessible units.
Does 373 Hazel A1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 373 Hazel A1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 373 Hazel A1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 373 Hazel A1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 373 Hazel A1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILHighland Park, ILWinnetka, ILNorthbrook, ILWilmette, ILDeerfield, ILHighwood, IL
Skokie, ILNiles, ILLake Forest, ILMorton Grove, ILPark Ridge, ILLincolnwood, ILWheeling, ILLake Bluff, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHarwood Heights, ILNorridge, ILVernon Hills, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity