174 Mary Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Fresh, open design in a gorgeous setting on a large, lush lot just steps from Lake Michigan, parks, town and train plus the excellence of Glencoe schools! This exceptional home has been designed to cater to the experiences of everyday living and fabulous entertaining. The open flow between the kitchen and family room, dining and living rooms is ideal - all rooms overlook the expansive and private back yard - with room for a future pool if desired! Finely finished with wide plank oak flooring, tranquil tones choices, thoughtful lighting and custom millwork, making this home stand out amongst the competition. The kitchen masterpiece is easily accessed from the large mudroom and 3 car attached garage. Second floor with wonderful master suite with gorgeous bath, three additional bedrooms with baths and laundry is perfect. Lower level offers a huge rec room, exercise room and private bedroom with bath. Come and check it out - you will not be disappointed!