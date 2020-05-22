All apartments in Glencoe
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:57 PM

174 Mary Street

174 Mary Street · (847) 971-5024
Location

174 Mary Street, Glencoe, IL 60093

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 6500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Fresh, open design in a gorgeous setting on a large, lush lot just steps from Lake Michigan, parks, town and train plus the excellence of Glencoe schools! This exceptional home has been designed to cater to the experiences of everyday living and fabulous entertaining. The open flow between the kitchen and family room, dining and living rooms is ideal - all rooms overlook the expansive and private back yard - with room for a future pool if desired! Finely finished with wide plank oak flooring, tranquil tones choices, thoughtful lighting and custom millwork, making this home stand out amongst the competition. The kitchen masterpiece is easily accessed from the large mudroom and 3 car attached garage. Second floor with wonderful master suite with gorgeous bath, three additional bedrooms with baths and laundry is perfect. Lower level offers a huge rec room, exercise room and private bedroom with bath. Come and check it out - you will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

