38422 North Columbia Bay Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub sauna

3,700 square feet of luxury living. 3 level home. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 3 decks, outside covered bar with TV, 3 fireplaces, steam sauna, lots of hardwood floors, 10' ceilings on the 1st floor, 9' ceilings on the 2nd floor, 13' ceilings in the master bedroom. Great room, eating area, kitchen, master bedroom, master bathroom and 3rd floor game room all face the lake with large windows. Attached 2 1/2 car heated garage. Full wet bar with rerig, freezer and ice maker on 3rd floor and main level, extra refrig in garage. Blinds in all rooms, 7 zone in floor hot water heat, 2 zone AC, central vac, steam sauna in master bedroom bathroom shower, 3 shower heads and full body spray. All Grohe fixtures. Intercom, list of amenities goes on. Pier is included. Boat lift is not.