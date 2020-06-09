All apartments in Fox Lake Hills
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:52 AM

38422 North Columbia Bay Road

38422 North Columbia Bay Road · (847) 812-9500
Location

38422 North Columbia Bay Road, Fox Lake Hills, IL 60046

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
3,700 square feet of luxury living. 3 level home. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 3 decks, outside covered bar with TV, 3 fireplaces, steam sauna, lots of hardwood floors, 10' ceilings on the 1st floor, 9' ceilings on the 2nd floor, 13' ceilings in the master bedroom. Great room, eating area, kitchen, master bedroom, master bathroom and 3rd floor game room all face the lake with large windows. Attached 2 1/2 car heated garage. Full wet bar with rerig, freezer and ice maker on 3rd floor and main level, extra refrig in garage. Blinds in all rooms, 7 zone in floor hot water heat, 2 zone AC, central vac, steam sauna in master bedroom bathroom shower, 3 shower heads and full body spray. All Grohe fixtures. Intercom, list of amenities goes on. Pier is included. Boat lift is not.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38422 North Columbia Bay Road have any available units?
38422 North Columbia Bay Road has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38422 North Columbia Bay Road have?
Some of 38422 North Columbia Bay Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38422 North Columbia Bay Road currently offering any rent specials?
38422 North Columbia Bay Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38422 North Columbia Bay Road pet-friendly?
No, 38422 North Columbia Bay Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fox Lake Hills.
Does 38422 North Columbia Bay Road offer parking?
Yes, 38422 North Columbia Bay Road does offer parking.
Does 38422 North Columbia Bay Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38422 North Columbia Bay Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38422 North Columbia Bay Road have a pool?
No, 38422 North Columbia Bay Road does not have a pool.
Does 38422 North Columbia Bay Road have accessible units?
No, 38422 North Columbia Bay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 38422 North Columbia Bay Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38422 North Columbia Bay Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 38422 North Columbia Bay Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38422 North Columbia Bay Road has units with air conditioning.
