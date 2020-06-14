918 Thomas Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

High first floor, updated unit with 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths for rent in great neighborhood! Hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. Great closet space throughout, pantry in kitchen, and coin laundry in the basement. Close to Forest Park Park/Pool, Roos Center, Blue Line, and 290, and Eds Way Neighborhood Grocery. Great for commuters! Walkable to downtown Madison St which offers great restaurants and shops! Unit comes with 2 exterior tandem parking spaces. Credit score of over 680 required. NO SMOKING. Tenant pays electric and gas bill. Agent is also owner/landlord.