Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:22 AM

918 Thomas Avenue

918 Thomas Avenue · (708) 674-7081
Location

918 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL 60130

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
High first floor, updated unit with 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths for rent in great neighborhood! Hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. Great closet space throughout, pantry in kitchen, and coin laundry in the basement. Close to Forest Park Park/Pool, Roos Center, Blue Line, and 290, and Eds Way Neighborhood Grocery. Great for commuters! Walkable to downtown Madison St which offers great restaurants and shops! Unit comes with 2 exterior tandem parking spaces. Credit score of over 680 required. NO SMOKING. Tenant pays electric and gas bill. Agent is also owner/landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Thomas Avenue have any available units?
918 Thomas Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 918 Thomas Avenue have?
Some of 918 Thomas Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Thomas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
918 Thomas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Thomas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 918 Thomas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 918 Thomas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 918 Thomas Avenue does offer parking.
Does 918 Thomas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Thomas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Thomas Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 918 Thomas Avenue has a pool.
Does 918 Thomas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 918 Thomas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Thomas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 Thomas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Thomas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 Thomas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
