Evergreen Park, IL
9246 South Saint Louis Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 PM

9246 South Saint Louis Avenue

9246 Saint Louis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9246 Saint Louis Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Evergreen Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

Make this charming home yours! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom in Evergreen Park is like no other! As you enter the home, you’re greeted with a sensational stone fireplace and large windows throughout the entire main floor, allowing sunlight to penetrate into every room. The recently updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, beautiful wooden cabinets, and stylish tile backsplash. Each bedroom has cozy plush carpeting and great closet space, while the Master suite also features a luxurious private bathroom. The exterior of the home offers even more with a beautiful front yard and large fenced-backyard.

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer, Private Driveway, and 2 Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9246 South Saint Louis Avenue have any available units?
9246 South Saint Louis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evergreen Park, IL.
What amenities does 9246 South Saint Louis Avenue have?
Some of 9246 South Saint Louis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9246 South Saint Louis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9246 South Saint Louis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9246 South Saint Louis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9246 South Saint Louis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9246 South Saint Louis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9246 South Saint Louis Avenue offers parking.
Does 9246 South Saint Louis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9246 South Saint Louis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9246 South Saint Louis Avenue have a pool?
No, 9246 South Saint Louis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9246 South Saint Louis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9246 South Saint Louis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9246 South Saint Louis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9246 South Saint Louis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9246 South Saint Louis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9246 South Saint Louis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
