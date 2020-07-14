9246 South Saint Louis Avenue

Amenities

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



Make this charming home yours! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom in Evergreen Park is like no other! As you enter the home, you’re greeted with a sensational stone fireplace and large windows throughout the entire main floor, allowing sunlight to penetrate into every room. The recently updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, beautiful wooden cabinets, and stylish tile backsplash. Each bedroom has cozy plush carpeting and great closet space, while the Master suite also features a luxurious private bathroom. The exterior of the home offers even more with a beautiful front yard and large fenced-backyard.



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer, Private Driveway, and 2 Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.