Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Evanston, IL with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Rogers Park
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,492
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,577
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
41 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,780
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
1 Unit Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,590
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Evanston
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Rogers Park
Vivian
6807 N Sheridan, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,150
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
624 sqft
Newly updated homes near Loyola Beach. 24-hour laundry and 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the onsite media room and lobby. Close to Loyola University of Chicago. Right on North Sheridan Road.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Uptown
Broadway Place
5427 North Broadway Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,397
1297 sqft
Close to the lake and easy public transit, 5427 N. Broadway is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
4 Units Available
Uptown
4401 N Clark
4401 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
889 sqft
Located in an architecturally distinct walkup, 4401 N. Clark offers character and convenience in one of Chicago's most diverse neighborhoods.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
Lincoln Square
Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,411
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,708
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1085 sqft
A 150-unit apartment building surrounding a courtyard in the Ravenswood neighborhood. Modern kitchens, walk-in closets, pet-friendly, barbecue area, gym, coffee bar, conference room. Close to two CTA public transport lines.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
12 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Edgewater
The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,405
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1034 sqft
High-rise apartments with modern finishes and spacious floor plans. Community offers a 24-hour fitness center and outdoor courtyard. Near the lakefront. Easy access to the Red Line Bryn Mawr stop.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
47 Units Available
Uptown
The Montrose
4334 N Hazel St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,345
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1007 sqft
Well-equipped, luxury apartments of various sizes in Uptown. The complex is loaded with features such as a pool, gym, coffee bar, basketball and tennis courts. Clarendon Park is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
North Center
Addison and Clark
1025 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,923
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,389
1205 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath in Heart of Wrigleyville! The Residences at Addison & Clark is an iconic location in the coveted Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago.
Results within 10 miles of Evanston
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
138 Units Available
Near North Side
North + Vine
633 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,015
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,740
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,170
1189 sqft
Meet North+Vine, where hotel-style living and the comforts of quintessential Chicago living meet in Old Town. North+Vine provides its residents a wide selection of studio, one, two- and three-bedroom pet friendly apartments.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
148 Units Available
Near North Side
Old Town Park - II
202 West Hill Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,805
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1338 sqft
Onni proudly presents Old Town Park II, a modern and stylish residence inspired by the neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
132 Units Available
Near West Side
Presidential Towers
555 West Madison, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,345
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1101 sqft
Spacious floor plans with chef-caliber kitchens. Building offers full-time concierge, on-site restaurants and fitness club. Centrally located within walking distance to everything you need. Near Metra, CTA and freeways for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
42 Units Available
Near North Side
River North Park Apartments
320 W Illinois St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,340
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1173 sqft
Urban-like setting near the Chicago Water Taxi. Recently renovated to create luxury apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include internet cafe, pool, 24-hour gym, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
13 Units Available
Near North Side
Flair Tower
222 W Erie St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,955
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,435
1748 sqft
At Flair Tower, style and comfort are yours! With our art-lined halls with over 100 pieces of fine art including a mixture of originals, reproduction lithographs, serigraphs and oil paintings, Flair Tower’s boutique apartment building fits right in
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
49 Units Available
The Loop
200 Squared
210 N. Wells, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,575
691 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1326 sqft
Enjoy modern style and breathtaking views at 200 Squared! 200 Squared is located at 210 N. Wells Chicago, IL and is managed by Lincoln Property Residential.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
$
15 Units Available
Lakeview
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,408
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,927
1135 sqft
An upscale environment with high-end amenities. Heated pool and cabanas on sundeck, indoor parking, private dog park. In sought-after Lakeview neighborhood with shops, restaurants close by.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
$
12 Units Available
West Town
Mondial River West
910 W Huron St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,875
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1221 sqft
Professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, Mondial, River West's newest luxury apartment community, offers spacious jr one bedrooms, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Near North Side
Aston Chicago
200 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,817
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,310
1937 sqft
Within walking distance of Navy Pier, near shopping, dining, parks and nightlife. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments (plus a penthouse) with sweeping city views, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Parking available with fee.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Near North Side
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,597
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,344
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1303 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, smoke-free units and walk-in closets. Community amenities include business center, bike storage, 24-hour gym and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
54 Units Available
Near North Side
Cobbler Square Lofts
1350 N Wells St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,495
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1144 sqft
Community features online rent payment, beauty salon and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and exposed-brick walls. Located near restaurants like Fireplace Inn and Benchmark.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
20 Units Available
Near West Side
The Madison at Racine
1164 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,212
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,188
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,214
1209 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplace, in-unit laundry. Modern kitchens. Enjoy rooftop pool, hot tub, gym, bike storage, bbq/grill. Located on public transit line. Close to shopping, schools, recreation, I-290.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Evanston, IL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Evanston apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Evanston apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

