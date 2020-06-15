7234 West North Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym pool

HUNT: Spend your mornings sipping on coffee in the penthouse with downtown views and your evenings in Elmwood Park "circle" at walking distance with shopping and trendy restaurants.



You'll love this updated, BRIGHT studio in Elmwood Park close to shopping, restaurants, and public TRANSPORTATION. Walking distance to Walgreens, restaurants, fitness centers (Orange Theory, coffee shops (Dunkin, Starbucks).



Some of the perks that come with this home include:



- most utilities, tenant only pays electric! HEAT, GAS, AC INCLUDED

- TERRIFIC natural light all throughout

- Newer kitchen with modern backsplash

- Newer appliances appliances (Fridge, oven)

- lots of closet space!

- laundry in building on each floor

- pool and deck with views!



Building has on-site management and security guard. Did I mention this building has a POOL, SUNDECK, and PARTY ROOM WITH A SUPERB VIEW? There is lots of street parking on the street available as well! Full amenity elevator building with pool, penthouse party room



Near Dominican University, Triton college, Concordia University, and Everest College.



Ideally located close to Metra station (8 min), bus to downtown.



Security Deposit required. Call/text 847-660-4229. No pets please!



A must see! Set-up a showing today and come see it yourself!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/elmwood-park-il?lid=13162026



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5649840)