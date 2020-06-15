All apartments in Elmwood Park
7234 West North Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

7234 West North Avenue

7234 North Avenue · (847) 660-4229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7234 North Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL 60707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 606 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
HUNT: Spend your mornings sipping on coffee in the penthouse with downtown views and your evenings in Elmwood Park "circle" at walking distance with shopping and trendy restaurants.

You'll love this updated, BRIGHT studio in Elmwood Park close to shopping, restaurants, and public TRANSPORTATION. Walking distance to Walgreens, restaurants, fitness centers (Orange Theory, coffee shops (Dunkin, Starbucks).

Some of the perks that come with this home include:

- most utilities, tenant only pays electric! HEAT, GAS, AC INCLUDED
- TERRIFIC natural light all throughout
- Newer kitchen with modern backsplash
- Newer appliances appliances (Fridge, oven)
- lots of closet space!
- laundry in building on each floor
- pool and deck with views!

Building has on-site management and security guard. Did I mention this building has a POOL, SUNDECK, and PARTY ROOM WITH A SUPERB VIEW? There is lots of street parking on the street available as well! Full amenity elevator building with pool, penthouse party room

Near Dominican University, Triton college, Concordia University, and Everest College.

Ideally located close to Metra station (8 min), bus to downtown.

Security Deposit required. Call/text 847-660-4229. No pets please!

A must see! Set-up a showing today and come see it yourself!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/elmwood-park-il?lid=13162026

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5649840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

