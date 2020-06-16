Amenities

12 Dorset Ct Available 07/01/20 12 Dorset ct. edwardsville IL 62025 - APPLY TODAY AT WWW.BROWNRENTS.COM for this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo in edwardsville. Appliances furnished !! water , sewer, trash , and lawn care is included !! features kitchen, living room, dining room, bathroom and nice sized privacy fenced patio area. Second level has 2 bedrooms with large closets and a bathroom. Basement has a large finished extra room great for a tv, game, or workout room and a large laundry room with pegboard and bench for a work space or storage. 1 small pet may be approved with an additional $50 per month charge. Non smoking unit, this vacancy will not last long and is available for immediate occupancy so go to our website and apply today or call to schedule your showing. Alan Campbell brown realtors property management 618-444-4241



