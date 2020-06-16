All apartments in Edwardsville
Find more places like 12 Dorset Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edwardsville, IL
/
12 Dorset Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

12 Dorset Ct

12 Dorset Court · (618) 444-4241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edwardsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12 Dorset Court, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 Dorset Ct · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
12 Dorset Ct Available 07/01/20 12 Dorset ct. edwardsville IL 62025 - APPLY TODAY AT WWW.BROWNRENTS.COM for this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo in edwardsville. Appliances furnished !! water , sewer, trash , and lawn care is included !! features kitchen, living room, dining room, bathroom and nice sized privacy fenced patio area. Second level has 2 bedrooms with large closets and a bathroom. Basement has a large finished extra room great for a tv, game, or workout room and a large laundry room with pegboard and bench for a work space or storage. 1 small pet may be approved with an additional $50 per month charge. Non smoking unit, this vacancy will not last long and is available for immediate occupancy so go to our website and apply today or call to schedule your showing. Alan Campbell brown realtors property management 618-444-4241

(RLNE4997521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Dorset Ct have any available units?
12 Dorset Ct has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Dorset Ct have?
Some of 12 Dorset Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Dorset Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12 Dorset Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Dorset Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Dorset Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12 Dorset Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12 Dorset Ct does offer parking.
Does 12 Dorset Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Dorset Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Dorset Ct have a pool?
No, 12 Dorset Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12 Dorset Ct have accessible units?
No, 12 Dorset Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Dorset Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Dorset Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Dorset Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Dorset Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12 Dorset Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd
Edwardsville, IL 62025

Similar Pages

Edwardsville 1 BedroomsEdwardsville 2 Bedrooms
Edwardsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdwardsville Pet Friendly Places
Edwardsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MO
Olivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity