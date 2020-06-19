All apartments in Edwardsville
Find more places like 100 Angel Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edwardsville, IL
/
100 Angel Oaks
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

100 Angel Oaks

100 Angel Oak · (618) 344-7900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edwardsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

100 Angel Oak, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 100 Angel Oaks · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Executive Home with 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage! - * Eligibility requirements for all rentals:
You must make 3 times the rent amount per month in income, after tax is taken out, to qualify.
Income must be validated with check stubs.
You must also provide a valid state ID.
When you find a rental that you love, there is a $35 fee for credit and criminal background check to apply, for all adults over the age of 18

Three bedroom 2.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage executive home in Edwardsville!
First floor offers a living room, family room, dining room, kitchen, utility room and 1/2 Bath!
Upstairs is the master with jetted tub and shower, Two additional bedrooms and full bath.
There is a full basement and a 3 Car Garage!
Range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave are all furnished.

Directions: East out of Edwardsville (143) to Andreas. Right on Raymond, Right on Redwood to Angel Oaks.

(RLNE4161436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Angel Oaks have any available units?
100 Angel Oaks has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Angel Oaks have?
Some of 100 Angel Oaks's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Angel Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
100 Angel Oaks isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Angel Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Angel Oaks is pet friendly.
Does 100 Angel Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 100 Angel Oaks does offer parking.
Does 100 Angel Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Angel Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Angel Oaks have a pool?
No, 100 Angel Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 100 Angel Oaks have accessible units?
No, 100 Angel Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Angel Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Angel Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Angel Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Angel Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 100 Angel Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd
Edwardsville, IL 62025

Similar Pages

Edwardsville 1 BedroomsEdwardsville 2 Bedrooms
Edwardsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdwardsville Pet Friendly Places
Edwardsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MO
Olivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity