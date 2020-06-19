100 Angel Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Three Bedroom Executive Home with 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage! - * Eligibility requirements for all rentals:

You must make 3 times the rent amount per month in income, after tax is taken out, to qualify.

Income must be validated with check stubs.

You must also provide a valid state ID.

When you find a rental that you love, there is a $35 fee for credit and criminal background check to apply, for all adults over the age of 18



Three bedroom 2.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage executive home in Edwardsville!

First floor offers a living room, family room, dining room, kitchen, utility room and 1/2 Bath!

Upstairs is the master with jetted tub and shower, Two additional bedrooms and full bath.

There is a full basement and a 3 Car Garage!

Range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave are all furnished.



Directions: East out of Edwardsville (143) to Andreas. Right on Raymond, Right on Redwood to Angel Oaks.



(RLNE4161436)