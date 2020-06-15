All apartments in Downers Grove
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

907 Curtiss Street

907 Curtiss Street · (630) 852-7680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

907 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
sauna
Vibrant downtown Downers Grove and Metra train station just a block away! Updated Kitchen + baths, stylish living space with balcony, spacious bedrooms, light and bright south exposure! Common space offers gym + sauna, party room w/full kitchen facilities, inviting coin-op laundry room + indoor bike storage space. Location can't be beat. Commuters love ez access to Main St. Metra. A pleasant stroll to the Tivoli Theatre, Library, Post Office, shops, ample restaurants and bars and downtown events. Unit includes 2 parking spaces: 1 heated garage space + 1 assigned exterior space. Tenant must apply through SmartMove AFTER lease application is approved by landlord. Unit is also for sale: $245,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Curtiss Street have any available units?
907 Curtiss Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 907 Curtiss Street have?
Some of 907 Curtiss Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Curtiss Street currently offering any rent specials?
907 Curtiss Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Curtiss Street pet-friendly?
No, 907 Curtiss Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downers Grove.
Does 907 Curtiss Street offer parking?
Yes, 907 Curtiss Street does offer parking.
Does 907 Curtiss Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Curtiss Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Curtiss Street have a pool?
No, 907 Curtiss Street does not have a pool.
Does 907 Curtiss Street have accessible units?
No, 907 Curtiss Street does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Curtiss Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Curtiss Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Curtiss Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 Curtiss Street does not have units with air conditioning.
