4509 Pershing Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court gym parking garage

LOCATED IN THE VERY POPULAR NORTHSIDE OF DOWNERS GROVE! CURRENT PICTURES DO NOT SHOW UPDATES IN PROCESS INCLUDING: ALL NEW APPLIANCES, FRESH PAINT, COMPLETE BASEMENT REHAB OF BATHROOM AND SHOWER, WALK-IN-CLOSET, BEDROOM & COMMON SPACE! BASEMENT BEDROOM CAN BE USED AS A MASTER SUITE OR FOR VALUABLE TEEN SPACE AND/OR SLEEPOVERS! LANDLORD IS HOPING TO FIND QUALITY LONGTERM TENANT THAT WILL PROPERLY CARE FOR THIS PROPERTY THIS RANCH HAS A FULL BASEMENT, A/C, GARAGE SPACE, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM, BACKYARD, ***PLEASE NOTE THE 2 CAR GARAGE OFFERS THE TENANT ONE SPACE INCLUDED IN RENT AND WITH PLENTY OF EXTERIOR SPACES*** THE RANCH HOME IS CLOSE TO PARKS, GOLF COURSE, PARK DISTRICT FITNESS CENTER (WITH FITNESS, ADULT AND CHILDREN ACTIVITIES) WALKING PATHS, AND MUCH MORE! MINUTES AWAY FROM INTERSTATE, SCHOOL AND A GOOD WALK TO TRAIN & SCHOOLS! PLEASE NO PETS & NO SMOKING ANY TYPE OF TOBACCO, VAPE, MARIJUANA, ETC., IT IS A WONDERFUL RANCH PROPERTY IN A GREAT LOCATION FOR THE PRICE!