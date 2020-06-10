All apartments in Downers Grove
4400 Pershing Avenue

4400 Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Pershing Avenue, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pristine large 2BD/2BA condo in intimate building! Super convenient location nearby I355/88, Ogden/Finley, shopping, and Downers Grove train station. Laminated flooring throughout. 42" cabinets in kitchen with granite counter top. Fireplace in living room. Separate dining area. Additional table space in kitchen. Front load washer and dryer in unit. Top floor with vaulted ceiling and balcony. Central heat and air! 1 attached garage parking and 1 outdoor parking space included. Available now! Application fee is $55 and tenant must apply through listing office. Applicant must have credit score of 700 or above, with zero late payment history. Anyone 18 yrs old and above must go through back ground check and be listed on the lease. Non-refundable pet deposit is $350. Move-in/move-out damage deposit is $200 each move (refundable if no damage after move).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Pershing Avenue have any available units?
4400 Pershing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downers Grove, IL.
What amenities does 4400 Pershing Avenue have?
Some of 4400 Pershing Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Pershing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Pershing Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Pershing Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 Pershing Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4400 Pershing Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4400 Pershing Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4400 Pershing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4400 Pershing Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Pershing Avenue have a pool?
No, 4400 Pershing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Pershing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4400 Pershing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Pershing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 Pershing Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4400 Pershing Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4400 Pershing Avenue has units with air conditioning.
