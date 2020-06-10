4400 Pershing Avenue

Amenities

Pristine large 2BD/2BA condo in intimate building! Super convenient location nearby I355/88, Ogden/Finley, shopping, and Downers Grove train station. Laminated flooring throughout. 42" cabinets in kitchen with granite counter top. Fireplace in living room. Separate dining area. Additional table space in kitchen. Front load washer and dryer in unit. Top floor with vaulted ceiling and balcony. Central heat and air! 1 attached garage parking and 1 outdoor parking space included. Available now! Application fee is $55 and tenant must apply through listing office. Applicant must have credit score of 700 or above, with zero late payment history. Anyone 18 yrs old and above must go through back ground check and be listed on the lease. Non-refundable pet deposit is $350. Move-in/move-out damage deposit is $200 each move (refundable if no damage after move).