Downers Grove, IL
1813 Newport Road
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:50 PM

1813 Newport Road

1813 Newport Road · (630) 999-0020 ext. 225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1813 Newport Road, Downers Grove, IL 60516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL & MOVE IN READY, this home features a spacious open floor plan, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN w/ PENINSULA ISLAND, formal living & dinning rooms, separate family room w/ sliding patio door leading to extended deck PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING!!! All this plus NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED & NEW TILE!!! Tenant pays utilities, snow removal, lawn care, and basic maintenance. Application fee for each adult applicant 18+ ($40 per person) includes credit review, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification, criminal background; photo ID of each adult applicant required. Tenant pays utilities and handles snow removal, lawn care, and basic maintenance. Application fee for each adult applicant 18+ ($40 per person) includes credit review, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification, criminal background; photo ID of each adult applicant required. No security deposit; $500 non-refundable move in fee plus 1st month's rent required. Come see it today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Newport Road have any available units?
1813 Newport Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1813 Newport Road currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Newport Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Newport Road pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Newport Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downers Grove.
Does 1813 Newport Road offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Newport Road does offer parking.
Does 1813 Newport Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Newport Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Newport Road have a pool?
No, 1813 Newport Road does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Newport Road have accessible units?
No, 1813 Newport Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Newport Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Newport Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 Newport Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1813 Newport Road does not have units with air conditioning.
