1813 Newport Road

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL & MOVE IN READY, this home features a spacious open floor plan, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN w/ PENINSULA ISLAND, formal living & dinning rooms, separate family room w/ sliding patio door leading to extended deck PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING!!! All this plus NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED & NEW TILE!!! Tenant pays utilities, snow removal, lawn care, and basic maintenance. Application fee for each adult applicant 18+ ($40 per person) includes credit review, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification, criminal background; photo ID of each adult applicant required. Tenant pays utilities and handles snow removal, lawn care, and basic maintenance. Application fee for each adult applicant 18+ ($40 per person) includes credit review, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification, criminal background; photo ID of each adult applicant required. No security deposit; $500 non-refundable move in fee plus 1st month's rent required. Come see it today!!!