1009 Claremont Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry. Dining area includes sliding glass door to rear patio with privacy fence. Powder room, coat closet and door to 2 car garage round out the first level. 2nd floor boasts spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, bath with double sinks and walk in closet. 2 additionally bedrooms on the second floor are both nicely sized. Finished lower level offers extra living area, large laundry/mechanical room and under the stair storage. Fresh paint throughout! This home has a great location with shopping, highway access, dining and more nearby! Good credit a must! Sorry, no pets.