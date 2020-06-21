All apartments in Downers Grove
1009 Claremont Drive
1009 Claremont Drive

Location

1009 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove, IL 60516

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry. Dining area includes sliding glass door to rear patio with privacy fence. Powder room, coat closet and door to 2 car garage round out the first level. 2nd floor boasts spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, bath with double sinks and walk in closet. 2 additionally bedrooms on the second floor are both nicely sized. Finished lower level offers extra living area, large laundry/mechanical room and under the stair storage. Fresh paint throughout! This home has a great location with shopping, highway access, dining and more nearby! Good credit a must! Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Claremont Drive have any available units?
1009 Claremont Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1009 Claremont Drive have?
Some of 1009 Claremont Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Claremont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Claremont Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Claremont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Claremont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downers Grove.
Does 1009 Claremont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Claremont Drive does offer parking.
Does 1009 Claremont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 Claremont Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Claremont Drive have a pool?
No, 1009 Claremont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Claremont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1009 Claremont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Claremont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Claremont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Claremont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Claremont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
