871 Regent Dr

Now Lease for the 2020-2021 School Year.

Availability starting in August. Two bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 945 Regent Dr. in Dekalb, IL. Master bedroom has walk in closet and bathroom. Second bedroom has closet and bathroom in hallway. Carpeting throughout. Linoleum in kitchen. Apartment has central heat and air. Kitchen has gas range, large microwave, dishwasher, and lots of cabinet space! Over 850 square feet. Buildings have on site available for residents with parking pass. Unfortunately there is no guest parking. Coin operated washer & dryer located on every floor of building. Most units have balconies. Secure doors to building and street.

No Pets Allowed



