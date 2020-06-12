/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:23 PM
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in DeKalb, IL
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Eco Park Apartments
1300 Eco Park Dr, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$940
850 sqft
Situated on Eco Park Drive, this complex offers a variety of amenities, including central air conditioning, garbage disposals, large closets, spacious kitchens, and window coverings.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Lincolnshire West Apartments
1307 W Lincoln Hwy, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$945
850 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom floor plans, this complex offers spacious layouts and proximity to the Huskie Bus line and the entrance to Lincolnshire West. Units include garbage disposals, large closets, eat-in kitchens, and window coverings.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
316 Barberry Ct
316 Barberry Court, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Barberry Court Available 6/1/20, 7/1/20 & 8/1/20 2Bed/1 Bath/1 Car Garage Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
318 Barberry Ct
318 Barberry Ct, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level Apartment: Personal Balcony Close to Shopping and Dining Opportunities, Next to Bicycle Path Open Floor Plan Washer and Dryer in
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
820 West Hillcrest Drive
820 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1080 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
826 West Hillcrest Drive
826 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
426 Fisk Avenue
426 Fisk Avenue, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Newly Updated Duplex in DeKalb! Featuring 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths! Partial Finished Basement w/Additional Bonus Room, 2nd Bath and Laundry.
Results within 5 miles of DeKalb
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
506 East Sycamore Street
506 East Sycamore Street, Sycamore, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
902 sqft
Welcome to this Darling 2 Bedroom Sycamore Ranch with Partially Finished Basement and Huge Fenced Backyard! Tile Entry, Updated Eat-In Kitchen with Oak Cabinets with Crown Molding, Plenty of Cabinets and Counterspace, Tile Floor, Pantry, and
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
219 West State Street
219 W State Street, Sycamore, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1650 sqft
Cute upper apartment located downtown Sycamore. 2BR, 2BA with all appliances, front and back entrance. Assigned parking. Easy access to retail, restaurant and office/government. Will entertain furnishing for extra fee.
Results within 10 miles of DeKalb
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
226 Stiles Street
226 Stiles Street, Genoa, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Genoa - Newer vinyl siding, gutters roof and windows - Huge living room open to the dining area - Country kitchen offers table space too! Partial basement for storage - brand new carpeting in Living and
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Naperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILJoliet, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILSt. Charles, IL
Rockford, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILLisle, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, IL