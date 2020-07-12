23 Apartments for rent in DeKalb, IL with parking
Once called "Barb City," the pleasant college town Dekalb, IL was the home of Joseph F. Glidden, a lumber salesman who came up with our modern version of barbed wire in 1874.
If you miss the college life, or never experienced it, you don’t need to live in a dorm with a snoring roommate to experience the best of it. Instead, come to DeKalb, where Northern Illinois University is such an integral part of the town that you’ll get the best of the college experience without that raging kegger taking place down the hall. Chartered in 1895, the gracious NIU campus hosts an outstanding research university, replete with concerts, sporting events, and film nights that the entire town gets behind. A world class university that draws students globally, the Huskies are known for their environmental studies program, engineering, nursing, and music programs, as well as for its themed learning communities that allow like minded students to study together. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some DeKalb apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.