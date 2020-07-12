Apartment List
/
IL
/
dekalb
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM

23 Apartments for rent in DeKalb, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some DeKalb apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Lincolnshire West Apartments
1307 W Lincoln Hwy, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
850 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom floor plans, this complex offers spacious layouts and proximity to the Huskie Bus line and the entrance to Lincolnshire West. Units include garbage disposals, large closets, eat-in kitchens, and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Eco Park Apartments
1300 Eco Park Dr, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$940
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
975 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,370
1100 sqft
Situated on Eco Park Drive, this complex offers a variety of amenities, including central air conditioning, garbage disposals, large closets, spacious kitchens, and window coverings.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
318 Barberry Ct
318 Barberry Ct, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level Apartment: Personal Balcony Close to Shopping and Dining Opportunities, Next to Bicycle Path Open Floor Plan Washer and Dryer in

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
316 Barberry Ct
316 Barberry Court, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Barberry Court Available 6/1/20, 7/1/20 & 8/1/20 2Bed/1 Bath/1 Car Garage Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Rivermist
3411 Baraboo Lane
3411 Baraboo Lane, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2850 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME ON A PRIEMIUM POND LOT! THIS CUSTOM BUILT HOME IS FANTASTIC! KITCHEN FEATURES 42 INCH BIRCH CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, AND HARDWOOD FLOORS.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
802 Edgebrook Drive
802 Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,280
1614 sqft
4-5 Bedrooms, Extra Room for Office 2 Full Bathrooms Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 3 Floors, 1640 Sq. ft.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
871 Regent Dr
871 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
750 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238237 Now Lease for the 2020-2021 School Year. Availability starting in August. Two bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 945 Regent Dr. in Dekalb, IL.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
830 Edgebrook Dr.
830 Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
450 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now leasing for the 2020-2021 - Property Id: 244295 1 bedroom 1 bath apartments with all utilities included excepted for cable and internet.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
885 Regent Dr
885 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238193 NOW LEASING For The 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 901 Regent Dr. in Dekalb, IL. Bedrooms have closets and are roughly 12' X 11'. Carpeting throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
945 Regent Dr.
945 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
856 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 231806 NOW LEASING FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! WE WILL HAVE 1 APARTMENT AVAILABLE APRIL 30th 2020. Availability starting in August. Two bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 945 Regent Dr.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
915 Spiros Ct
915 Spiros Court, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now leasing for the 2020-2021 School year! - Property Id: 242644 NOW LEASING FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 915 Spiros Ct. in Dekalb, IL.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
858 Spiros Ct
858 Spiros Court, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing for the 2020-2021 School Year! - Property Id: 241018 NOW LEASING FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 858 Spiros Ct. in Dekalb, IL.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
846 Spiros Ct
846 Spiros Court, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$765
750 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238270 NOW RENTING FOR 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR. Our 2 bedroom 2 baths come with a full kitchen,dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Regent Dr
901 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
Available 08/17/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238166 NOW LEASING For The 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 901 Regent Dr. in Dekalb, IL. Bedrooms have closets and are roughly 12' X 11'. Carpeting throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
232 HEATHERFIELD Lane
232 Heatherfield Lane, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1852 sqft
Beautiful Inside and Out! .37 acre fenced corner lot in residential neighborhood close to schools. Open floor plan! Kitchen features oak cabinets and refinished floors and pantry. Great Room with views to the well-kept spacious fenced backyard.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1920 N 1st St
1920 North 1st Street, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,760
2490 sqft
Dekalb excellent location Most desired by NIU students and employers. Beautiful extra large 4 BDR House 1 mile to NIU on North First St. Across the church and the dog park is one minute walk.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kishwaukee Park
319 Greenwood Acres Drive
319 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
4222 sqft
Stunning contemporary home located on beautiful hole #15 of private Country Club. Raised Ranch with full walk-out basement and golf cart garage. Breathtaking views of the Kishwaukee river and golf course.

1 of 5

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
1496 Legacy Drive
1496 Legacy Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Spacious 3BR, 2.5BA townhome for rent in Enclave subdivision in DeKalb. 2 car attached garage; 2 story foyer; painted w/ neutral colors throughout. Newer carpeting and appliances. Great condition! Rent + utilities. No smoking.
Results within 5 miles of DeKalb

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Heron Creek
430 Viking Drive
430 Viking Drive, Sycamore, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
4112 sqft
Luxury Estate in Heron Creek Country Estates of Sycamore! Exquisite 4100 sqft home with beautiful private views! Located 65 miles West of Chicago in the charming town of Sycamore.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
219 West State Street
219 W State Street, Sycamore, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1650 sqft
Cute upper apartment located downtown Sycamore. 2BR, 2BA with all appliances, front and back entrance. Assigned parking. Easy access to retail, restaurant and office/government. Will entertain furnishing for extra fee.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
339 East Becker Place
339 Becker Place, Sycamore, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2246 sqft
Rent a new build and popular Augusta floorplan and back up to a pond. 2246 sq. ft. with 4 bed/2.5 bath and 2.5 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Heron Creek
2005 Frantum Road
2005 Frantum Road, Sycamore, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
This 3/4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse features a den, eating area, kitchen with breakfast bar and ceramic tile surround gas fireplace. Full basement and 2 car attached garage. Newer kitchen appliances, newer a/c unit, and washer and dryer included.
Results within 10 miles of DeKalb

1 of 16

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
708 Kennedy Street
708 Kennedy St, Waterman, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
This huge home has been meticulously cared for and lovingly maintained! Fresh paint in today's colors, wood laminate, and brand new carpet! Quiet street with no backyard neighbors! Large rooms and even bigger closets.
City Guide for DeKalb, IL

Once called "Barb City," the pleasant college town Dekalb, IL was the home of Joseph F. Glidden, a lumber salesman who came up with our modern version of barbed wire in 1874.

If you miss the college life, or never experienced it, you don’t need to live in a dorm with a snoring roommate to experience the best of it. Instead, come to DeKalb, where Northern Illinois University is such an integral part of the town that you’ll get the best of the college experience without that raging kegger taking place down the hall. Chartered in 1895, the gracious NIU campus hosts an outstanding research university, replete with concerts, sporting events, and film nights that the entire town gets behind. A world class university that draws students globally, the Huskies are known for their environmental studies program, engineering, nursing, and music programs, as well as for its themed learning communities that allow like minded students to study together. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in DeKalb, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some DeKalb apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

DeKalb 2 BedroomsDeKalb 3 BedroomsDeKalb Apartments with Balcony
DeKalb Apartments with GarageDeKalb Apartments with Parking
DeKalb Apartments with Washer-DryerDeKalb Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Naperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILJoliet, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILSt. Charles, IL
Rockford, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILLisle, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, IL
Crystal Lake, ILPlainfield, ILHanover Park, ILNorth Aurora, ILLockport, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, ILYorkville, ILWarrenville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Illinois UniversityAurora University
University of St FrancisWheaton College
William Rainey Harper College