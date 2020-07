3411 Baraboo Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS HOME ON A PRIEMIUM POND LOT! THIS CUSTOM BUILT HOME IS FANTASTIC! KITCHEN FEATURES 42 INCH BIRCH CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. FORMAL DINING ROOM - LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH WOOD BURN FIREPLACE! LUXURIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH PRIVATE FULL BATH... DUAL VANITIES, SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER, WALK IN CLOSET. ALSO OFFERS 3 GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS ALL ON THE 2ND LEVEL AND HALLWAY FULL BATH. 3 CAR GARAGE, TRUE MUD ROOM WITH REAR ACCESS....STUNNING DECK FACING THE POND WITH WESTERN SUNSETS!! FULL BASEMENT WITH ROUGHED IN PLUMBING, HIGH EFFICENCIENCY FURNACE, A/C....MUST SEE INSIDE!!