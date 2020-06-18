316 Barberry Ct

Amenities
Barberry Court Available 6/1/20, 7/1/20 & 8/1/20 2Bed/1 Bath/1 Car Garage
Rent $795 Garden Level
Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony
Features:
Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment Located in a Quiet Residential Area
Top Level Apartment: Personal Balcony
Close to Shopping and Dining Opportunities, Next to Bicycle Path
Open Floor Plan
Washer and Dryer in Unit
One Car Garage is Included with the Apartment, with Additional Street Parking Available
Two Large Bedrooms with Large Closets
Large Kitchen with Ample Cabinet Space, Room for a Kitchen Table
Huge Living Room
Zoned Electric Heat in Each Room
Refrigerator and Range Included
Electric Water Heater
220 Volt Air Conditioning Wall Unit
Tenant Pays all Utilities: Electric, Water/Sewer, TV/Internet Service
Landlord Pays Garbage
One SMALL Pet May be Considered
Application Fee $20 Per Person 18 Years and Older
First, Last and Security Deposit are Required Before Move-in
Call Dwell DeKalb Realty at 815-751-2546 for Viewing