All apartments in DeKalb
Find more places like 316 Barberry Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb, IL
/
316 Barberry Ct
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:25 AM

316 Barberry Ct

316 Barberry Court · (815) 751-2546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
DeKalb
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

316 Barberry Court, DeKalb, IL 60115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Barberry Court Available 6/1/20, 7/1/20 & 8/1/20 2Bed/1 Bath/1 Car Garage

Rent $795 Garden Level

Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony

Features:

Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment Located in a Quiet Residential Area
Top Level Apartment: Personal Balcony
Close to Shopping and Dining Opportunities, Next to Bicycle Path
Open Floor Plan
Washer and Dryer in Unit
One Car Garage is Included with the Apartment, with Additional Street Parking Available
Two Large Bedrooms with Large Closets
Large Kitchen with Ample Cabinet Space, Room for a Kitchen Table
Huge Living Room
Zoned Electric Heat in Each Room
Refrigerator and Range Included
Electric Water Heater
220 Volt Air Conditioning Wall Unit
Tenant Pays all Utilities: Electric, Water/Sewer, TV/Internet Service
Landlord Pays Garbage
One SMALL Pet May be Considered
Application Fee $20 Per Person 18 Years and Older
First, Last and Security Deposit are Required Before Move-in
Call Dwell DeKalb Realty at 815-751-2546 for Viewing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Barberry Ct have any available units?
316 Barberry Ct has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 316 Barberry Ct have?
Some of 316 Barberry Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Barberry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
316 Barberry Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Barberry Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Barberry Ct is pet friendly.
Does 316 Barberry Ct offer parking?
Yes, 316 Barberry Ct does offer parking.
Does 316 Barberry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 Barberry Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Barberry Ct have a pool?
No, 316 Barberry Ct does not have a pool.
Does 316 Barberry Ct have accessible units?
No, 316 Barberry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Barberry Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Barberry Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Barberry Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 Barberry Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 316 Barberry Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eco Park Apartments
1300 Eco Park Dr
DeKalb, IL 60115
Lincolnshire West Apartments
1307 W Lincoln Hwy
DeKalb, IL 60115

Similar Pages

DeKalb 2 BedroomsDeKalb 3 Bedrooms
DeKalb Apartments with BalconyDeKalb Apartments with Parking
DeKalb Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Naperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILJoliet, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILSt. Charles, IL
Rockford, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILLisle, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, IL
Crystal Lake, ILPlainfield, ILHanover Park, ILNorth Aurora, ILLockport, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, ILYorkville, ILWarrenville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Illinois UniversityAurora University
University of St FrancisWheaton College
William Rainey Harper College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity