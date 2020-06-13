All apartments in Darien
Darien, IL
1519 Darien Lake Drive
1519 Darien Lake Drive

1519 Darien Lakes Drive
Location

1519 Darien Lakes Drive, Darien, IL 60561

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
One of the nicest locations in the community offers living area facing south overlooking lake and green space. This well maintained home is ready and includes all appliances, gas fireplace and spacious bedrooms with generous closet space. Volume ceiling in the master bedroom with private bath. The community offers an outdoor pool for summer fun, clubhouse and tennis courts. One pet considered for additional $50/month rent, max 35 lb weight. Requirements include: application, credit report, photo ID, background/eviction and criminal, employment/income verification. Renters insurance a must. This is a non-smoking home. Photos are pre-tennant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Darien Lake Drive have any available units?
1519 Darien Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Darien, IL.
What amenities does 1519 Darien Lake Drive have?
Some of 1519 Darien Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Darien Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Darien Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Darien Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 Darien Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1519 Darien Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Darien Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 1519 Darien Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 Darien Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Darien Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1519 Darien Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 1519 Darien Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1519 Darien Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Darien Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 Darien Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1519 Darien Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1519 Darien Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
