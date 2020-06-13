1519 Darien Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

One of the nicest locations in the community offers living area facing south overlooking lake and green space. This well maintained home is ready and includes all appliances, gas fireplace and spacious bedrooms with generous closet space. Volume ceiling in the master bedroom with private bath. The community offers an outdoor pool for summer fun, clubhouse and tennis courts. One pet considered for additional $50/month rent, max 35 lb weight. Requirements include: application, credit report, photo ID, background/eviction and criminal, employment/income verification. Renters insurance a must. This is a non-smoking home. Photos are pre-tennant.