121 68th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Darien is a nice place to live, especially when one has an opportunity to rent this three bedroom,two bath Cape Cod with a basement, one and a half car garage, with a driveway that can easily accommodate four automobiles. The first floor master bedroom is complemented with a huge closet, and two additional bedrooms on the second floor. The home also has ceramic tile in the kitchen, a carpeted family room and laminate flooring throughout the rest of the home . A large deck overlooks a nearly third of an acre rear yard where the weekly lawn service is included in the rent. Located near top rated schools, shopping, restaurants and within minutes of Interstates 55, and 88 as well as Kingery Highways Route 83 makes this a home you don't want to miss out on. PLEASE NOTE: Owners request all prospective tenants complete a questionnaire prior to showing. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and snow removal. All persons over 18 years of age are required to submit to a landlord specified background/credit check. 1 year minimum lease term. No smoking is permitted in the property. 1 month rental deposit.