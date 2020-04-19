All apartments in Darien
Find more places like 121 68th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Darien, IL
/
121 68th Street
Last updated April 19 2020 at 12:39 AM

121 68th Street

121 68th Street · (630) 334-2858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Darien
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

121 68th Street, Darien, IL 60561

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Darien is a nice place to live, especially when one has an opportunity to rent this three bedroom,two bath Cape Cod with a basement, one and a half car garage, with a driveway that can easily accommodate four automobiles. The first floor master bedroom is complemented with a huge closet, and two additional bedrooms on the second floor. The home also has ceramic tile in the kitchen, a carpeted family room and laminate flooring throughout the rest of the home . A large deck overlooks a nearly third of an acre rear yard where the weekly lawn service is included in the rent. Located near top rated schools, shopping, restaurants and within minutes of Interstates 55, and 88 as well as Kingery Highways Route 83 makes this a home you don't want to miss out on. PLEASE NOTE: Owners request all prospective tenants complete a questionnaire prior to showing. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and snow removal. All persons over 18 years of age are required to submit to a landlord specified background/credit check. 1 year minimum lease term. No smoking is permitted in the property. 1 month rental deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 68th Street have any available units?
121 68th Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 68th Street have?
Some of 121 68th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 68th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 68th Street pet-friendly?
No, 121 68th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Darien.
Does 121 68th Street offer parking?
Yes, 121 68th Street does offer parking.
Does 121 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 68th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 68th Street have a pool?
No, 121 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 121 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 68th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 68th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 68th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 121 68th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Darien 2 BedroomsDarien 3 Bedrooms
Darien Apartments with BalconyDarien Cheap Places
Darien Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILMarkham, ILCicero, ILNorridge, ILLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity