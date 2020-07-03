23501 West McClintock Road.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage fire pit

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.1 bath Home! Fenced yard and a 2.5 car garage. First floor Master Bedroom with luxury bath, mud/laundry room, a formal dining room with tray ceiling, and a wood-burning fireplace. Second floor there is a great room. The home provides you with a variety of entertainment areas for all seasons: Stay warm in the high-end, finished basement w/heated floors & 9' ceilings or enjoy paver patio with built-in fire pit and raised sitting area when it's nice out.



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has baeen obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.