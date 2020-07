Amenities

1819 Silverstone Drive Available 07/25/20 Large One Bedroom Condo Available July 25th! - CONDO for RENT! Great Location and Close to to shopping and more! Mint condition. Great One Bedroom Unit with Walk In Closet, Balcony, and Washer/Dryer in Unit. One Dedicated Outdoor Parking Spot, with plenty of guest parking. Balcony and Storage Locker. 625+ Credit. Background/Credit Check with Application - fee $69/per Adult 18+.



No SHORT Term Lease. 12MTH Minimum Only.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5862374)