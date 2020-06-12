112 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Carol Stream, IL

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive
723 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1328 sqft
This end-unit is move-in ready! Spacious living area on the main floor with vaulted ceilings and tons of light. The kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook along with SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry room in the unit on the main floor.

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
151 West Elk Trail
151 West Elk Trail, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
981 sqft
2 bedroom condo, with newer windows, flooring, kitchen,baths and closet door. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Balcony facing courtyard . Laundry in the unit. Brand new parking lot. New park district is being built nearby.

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
383 WEXFORD Court
383 Wexford Court, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
Top Notch rental with all the bells & whistles! This end unit has soaring vaulted ceilings, skylights, 2 sided fireplace & a master bedroom suite with walk-in closet & updated bath! Great kitchen with loads of cabinets, solid surface counters,
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1034 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
9 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
950 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1331 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
190 Golfview Drive
190 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
Completely remodeled in 2017. This 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse is ready for occupancy June 15. Clubhouse and pool access included. Newer granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including in-unit washer/dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
67 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
933 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
39 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
21 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
919 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
34 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1215 sqft
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1050 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Last updated May 18 at 04:06pm
3 Units Available
Wilshire Towers Apartments
201 Regency Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
903 sqft
This charming community of ranch-style apartments is close to the area's highways, parks, and restaurants. The property offers well-manicured landscaping and green space. Spacious interiors with updates.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
217 Locksley Dr
217 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
217 Locksley Dr Available 07/03/20 Two Bedroom Two Story Townhome Streamwood - Privately located on a dead end street.Two bedroom townhome in popular Sherwood Forest. Two story foyer, fireplace, updated kitchen, balcony.

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
125 Lakeview Drive
125 Lakeview Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1332 sqft
2 minutes west of 355 and Lake street. Newer luxury condo 2 bed / 2 bath gourmet kitchen with gas stove and breakfast nook.

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
262 BROADMOOR Lane
262 Broadmoor Lane, Bartlett, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWN HOME IN DESIRABLE ASBURY PLACE WHICH IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO METRA AND DOWN TOWN BARTLETT! ! TWO BEDROOMS + LOFT, HARDWOOD THRU-OUT 1ST FLOOR, FINISHED LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN W/ 42' CABINETS, ISLAND, GRANITE

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
130 S Hale Avenue
130 South Hale Avenue, Bartlett, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1090 sqft
Close to Schools, parks, expressway, and shopping. Great Bartlett School district. Fenced in the back yard. Remodeled and updated. Clean open basement with a sump pump.

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
1979 Gary Court Unit B
1979 Gary Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Schaumburg Two Bed Two Bath First Floor Condo with Garage - Great location and nice floor plan. Two beds, two full baths. Large family room with laminate wood flooring. Separate kitchen and eating area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
49 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
TGM McDowell Place
1647 Westminster Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM McDowell Place in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
59 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.

June 2020 Carol Stream Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Carol Stream Rent Report. Carol Stream rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carol Stream rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Carol Stream rents held steady over the past month

Carol Stream rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Carol Stream stand at $1,180 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,389 for a two-bedroom. Carol Stream's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Carol Stream, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Carol Stream

    As rents have increased moderately in Carol Stream, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Carol Stream is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Carol Stream's median two-bedroom rent of $1,389 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% rise in Carol Stream.
    • While Carol Stream's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Carol Stream than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Carol Stream is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

