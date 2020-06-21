All apartments in Calumet City
Find more places like 322 155th Place..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calumet City, IL
/
322 155th Place.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

322 155th Place.

322 155th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calumet City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $800
See all
Apartments under $900
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

322 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN CALUMET CITY - Come and see this cozy three bedroom home for rent in Calumet City. One bathroom. Home has central-air to keep cool in the upcoming summer heat. Wood floors throughout. Fridge and stove included. Full unfinished basement. Hook-ups for washer and dryer.

Requirements: 580 or higher credit score, monthly income of at least $3600 (gross). We check references, backgrounds and employment. $35 application fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5838381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 155th Place. have any available units?
322 155th Place. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calumet City, IL.
How much is rent in Calumet City, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calumet City Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 155th Place. have?
Some of 322 155th Place.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 155th Place. currently offering any rent specials?
322 155th Place. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 155th Place. pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 155th Place. is pet friendly.
Does 322 155th Place. offer parking?
No, 322 155th Place. does not offer parking.
Does 322 155th Place. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 155th Place. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 155th Place. have a pool?
No, 322 155th Place. does not have a pool.
Does 322 155th Place. have accessible units?
No, 322 155th Place. does not have accessible units.
Does 322 155th Place. have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 155th Place. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1633 Harbor Ave
1633 Harbor Ave
Calumet City, IL 60409
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr
Calumet City, IL 60409
1677-85 State St
1677 State St
Calumet City, IL 60409

Similar Pages

Calumet City 1 BedroomsCalumet City 2 Bedrooms
Calumet City Apartments under $800Calumet City Apartments under $900
Calumet City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, IL
Valparaiso, INHammond, INPark Ridge, ILSkokie, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INRiverdale, ILWilmette, IL
Lockport, ILMaywood, ILDolton, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILBurr Ridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILOakbrook Terrace, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College