322 155th Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN CALUMET CITY - Come and see this cozy three bedroom home for rent in Calumet City. One bathroom. Home has central-air to keep cool in the upcoming summer heat. Wood floors throughout. Fridge and stove included. Full unfinished basement. Hook-ups for washer and dryer.



Requirements: 580 or higher credit score, monthly income of at least $3600 (gross). We check references, backgrounds and employment. $35 application fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5838381)