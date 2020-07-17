All apartments in Cahokia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

18 Denovion Ct

18 Denovion Court · (618) 212-3100
Location

18 Denovion Court, Cahokia, IL 62206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 18 Denovion Ct · Avail. now

$995

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Renovated 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath House! - Come check out this adorable, updated home! The house is a split level home with new paint. The eat in kitchen is large and bright, with plenty of room for the whole family.
The house is in a cute, quiet neighborhood and also has a big backyard with a storage shed.

For more information please call or text Alex directly at (618)-207-3254 or (618) 212-3100 to schedule a showing.

To see a listing of our available homes, please go to our website at www.riversidere.com.

All Applicants must have the following:
1. Monthly Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent
2. No prior evictions within last 5 years
3. Good rental history
4. Application fee is $30 per applicant over 18. (Cannot be refunded once application is processed)

Professionally managed and maintained by Riverside Real Estate, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

