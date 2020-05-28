9039 Sheridan Avenue

Amenities

Newly updated 2 bed 1 bath apartment located in the heart of Brookfield. Walk to train (Metra), walk to downtown, walk to Kiwanis park, and walk to middle school. New updates include; new carpet throughout, new paint, new kitchen and bathroom floors, new ceiling fans, new stove, and new granite countertop. Alley parking included (1 spot). Large outdoor common space and fantastic commuter options make this an ideal location! 1 year lease preferred. Applicants must pay non-refundable $45 application fee and complete the screening process. No pets, no smoking, rental application available on request.