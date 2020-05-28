All apartments in Brookfield
9039 Sheridan Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:37 AM

9039 Sheridan Avenue

9039 Sheridan Avenue · (708) 935-0865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9039 Sheridan Avenue, Brookfield, IL 60513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2S · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Newly updated 2 bed 1 bath apartment located in the heart of Brookfield. Walk to train (Metra), walk to downtown, walk to Kiwanis park, and walk to middle school. New updates include; new carpet throughout, new paint, new kitchen and bathroom floors, new ceiling fans, new stove, and new granite countertop. Alley parking included (1 spot). Large outdoor common space and fantastic commuter options make this an ideal location! 1 year lease preferred. Applicants must pay non-refundable $45 application fee and complete the screening process. No pets, no smoking, rental application available on request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9039 Sheridan Avenue have any available units?
9039 Sheridan Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9039 Sheridan Avenue have?
Some of 9039 Sheridan Avenue's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9039 Sheridan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9039 Sheridan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9039 Sheridan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9039 Sheridan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookfield.
Does 9039 Sheridan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9039 Sheridan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9039 Sheridan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9039 Sheridan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9039 Sheridan Avenue have a pool?
No, 9039 Sheridan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9039 Sheridan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9039 Sheridan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9039 Sheridan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9039 Sheridan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9039 Sheridan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9039 Sheridan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
