Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

94 Circle Drive East

94 Circle Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

94 Circle Drive East, Boulder Hill, IL 60538

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Boulder Hill ranch home now available for lease. This updated & over-sized ranch features fresh modern paint colors, an open, light and bright floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on a large lot with mature trees. All newer appliances included. Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional non-refundable deposit. Gross monthly income must be at least 3X monthly rent. Standard security deposit of 1.5 months unless applicant has excellent credit. All applicants 18 and over must complete an application with credit and background included. 24 month lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Circle Drive East have any available units?
94 Circle Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder Hill, IL.
Is 94 Circle Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
94 Circle Drive East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Circle Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 94 Circle Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 94 Circle Drive East offer parking?
No, 94 Circle Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 94 Circle Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 Circle Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Circle Drive East have a pool?
No, 94 Circle Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 94 Circle Drive East have accessible units?
No, 94 Circle Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Circle Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 Circle Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Circle Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Circle Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.
