boulder hill
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
146 Apartments for rent in Boulder Hill, IL📍
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
312 Boulder Hill Pass
312 Boulder Hill Pass, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1092 sqft
NEWER FLOORING, NEWER APPLIANCES. 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH. 1 LEVEL RANCH. WOOD TRIM & DOORS! NEWER PAINTED INTERIOR. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH OAK CABS & PANTRY! CENTRAL AIR, CEILING FANS! ATTACHED 2.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
12 Saugatuck Road
12 Saugatuck Road, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Scarsdale Road
10 Scarsdale Road, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
936 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Scarsdale Road in Boulder Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Boulder Hill
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
16 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2500 Light Road
2500 Light Road, Kendall County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR (1) BEDROOM CONDO IN DEER RUN * BRIGHT & UPDATED BEAUTIFULLY * WASHER / DRYER IN UNIT * WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING * AMPLE PARKING SPACE * GREAT LOCATION * Rent includes heat, water, and garbage, tenant is only responsible for
Results within 5 miles of Boulder Hill
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
South Farnsworth
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
28 Units Available
Edgelawn Randall
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
49 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,255
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,362
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
41 Units Available
South East Villages
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1120 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2509 Concord Court
2509 Concord Court, Montgomery, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2308 sqft
Spacious 2/story home located in Montgomery on cul-de-sac overlooking pond, 9ft ceilings on 1st floor, fireplace in family room and open to kitchen, 2nd floor bonus room that can be used as a 5th bedroom. Separate dining room and eat in kitchen.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
2504 Concord Court
2504 Concord Court, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2250 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgelawn Randall
551 Westgate Drive
551 Westgate Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
960 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgelawn Randall
876 North Commonwealth Avenue
876 North Commonwealth Avenue, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2548 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
McCarty Burlington
422 North Avenue
422 North Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1225 sqft
*Move in by 7/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Blackhawk
643 W. Galena blvd
643 West Galena Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
2 Br, 2 Bath spacious near downtown - Property Id: 315432 Spacious property with hardwood floors and tile on main floor. 2 Br on main floor. There is a spacious attic and tons of room in the basement. Basement has large room and full bathroom.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Farnsworth
1685 Town Center St
1685 Town Center Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1320 sqft
Upscale Loft Style Rental in Aurora's Town Center at Hometown - NO PETS. Upscale loft style rental in Aurora's Town Center at Hometown.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3821 Bailey Rd
3821 Bailey Road, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
3821 Bailey Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Yorkville - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
678 Lincoln Station
678 Lincoln Station Drive, Kendall County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1314 sqft
678 Lincoln Station Available 08/15/20 3 bedroom/2.5 bath in Oswego - Set in the quaint village of Oswego, Illinois, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2598 CAPITOL Avenue
2598 Capitol Avenue, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1192 sqft
Amazing fully remodeled rental available now! Soaring 2 story family room, fireplace, fresh paint/carpet, kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, 2 car attached garage & 2nd story laundry! No pets and minimum 650 credit score.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2021 Matthew Drive
2021 Matthew Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1546 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2021 Matthew Drive in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
South Farnsworth
931 Four Seasons Boulevard
931 Four Seasons Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
912 sqft
Recently Remodeled! Great Location. Close To Schools, Community Park and Transportation. Nice Open Floor Plan. Kitchen w/ Wood Cabinets, Newer Appliances & Newer Counter Tops. Large Living Room w/ Wood Laminate Flooring. Nice Dining Area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2394 Sunshine Lane
2394 Sunrise Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1628 sqft
Fantastic, end unit, 3 bd, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, largest 2 story townhouse model in Summit Fields! This very clean, customized unit has 9' ceilings, plenty of storage space, hardwood floor foyer, & white trim & crown molding.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
South East Villages
1641 Cumberland Road
1641 Cumberland Road, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1564 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1641 Cumberland Road in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2483 Frost Drive
2483 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Two story attached single with two spacious bedrooms and two full baths. Vaulted ceilings in Living Room and spacious eat in Kitchen. Property is minutes away from shopping and comes with a 1 car attached garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Boulder Hill area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Boulder Hill from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.
