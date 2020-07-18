All apartments in Bolingbrook
261 Galewood Drive

261 Galewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

261 Galewood Drive, Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Sugarbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious recently remodeled 5BR single house on a quiet street. 2 car garage. Newer kitchen with stainless appliances. Hardwood floor on second level. South/North exposure. Huge yard. Easy access I-55 and Rt 53. credit and background check required. Credit score 680+ Preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Galewood Drive have any available units?
261 Galewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bolingbrook, IL.
How much is rent in Bolingbrook, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bolingbrook Rent Report.
What amenities does 261 Galewood Drive have?
Some of 261 Galewood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Galewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
261 Galewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Galewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 261 Galewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bolingbrook.
Does 261 Galewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 261 Galewood Drive offers parking.
Does 261 Galewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 Galewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Galewood Drive have a pool?
No, 261 Galewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 261 Galewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 261 Galewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Galewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Galewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
