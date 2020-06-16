374 Glenwood Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry 24hr maintenance air conditioning tennis court

A modern design 21 story high rise building, featuring beautiful and natural surroundings of lake Michigan and Rainbow Beach. Just minutes away from Hyde Park and Downtown Chicago. Spacious 1 bedroom bath apartment, many spacious closets, air conditioner in each room. Laundry facility on 2nd floor. Laminate and tile flooring. Management office located in building, 24 hour emergency maintenance available. Beautiful view of the lake and surrounding city views. Close to Parks, Tennis and Golf Courses,bike and walking trails, and beaches. The South Shore Cultural Center is only 2 blocks way. Getting around is easy with CTA and METRA stations within walking distance.