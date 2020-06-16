All apartments in Bloomingdale
Bloomingdale, IL
374 Glenwood Drive
374 Glenwood Drive

374 Glenwood Dr · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

374 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
tennis court
A modern design 21 story high rise building, featuring beautiful and natural surroundings of lake Michigan and Rainbow Beach. Just minutes away from Hyde Park and Downtown Chicago. Spacious 1 bedroom bath apartment, many spacious closets, air conditioner in each room. Laundry facility on 2nd floor. Laminate and tile flooring. Management office located in building, 24 hour emergency maintenance available. Beautiful view of the lake and surrounding city views. Close to Parks, Tennis and Golf Courses,bike and walking trails, and beaches. The South Shore Cultural Center is only 2 blocks way. Getting around is easy with CTA and METRA stations within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Glenwood Drive have any available units?
374 Glenwood Drive has a unit available for $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 374 Glenwood Drive have?
Some of 374 Glenwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, 24hr maintenance, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 Glenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
374 Glenwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Glenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 374 Glenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 374 Glenwood Drive offer parking?
No, 374 Glenwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 374 Glenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 374 Glenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Glenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 374 Glenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 374 Glenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 374 Glenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Glenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 374 Glenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 374 Glenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 374 Glenwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
