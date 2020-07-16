All apartments in Bloomingdale
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

315 Creekside C

315 Creekside Drive · (630) 865-6213
Location

315 Creekside Drive, Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit C · Avail. Aug 1

$1,825

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.5 bath, 1 car garage - Property Id: 302112

Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
Upper level has large master bedroom will accommodate king bedroom set and has own master bathroom.
Two medium size bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry room and own hot water/furnace room.
Lower level has front living room and rear family room with 1/2 bath, large kitchen with eat in area, large food pantry,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302112
Property Id 302112

(RLNE5865228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Creekside C have any available units?
315 Creekside C has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 Creekside C have?
Some of 315 Creekside C's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Creekside C currently offering any rent specials?
315 Creekside C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Creekside C pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Creekside C is pet friendly.
Does 315 Creekside C offer parking?
Yes, 315 Creekside C offers parking.
Does 315 Creekside C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Creekside C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Creekside C have a pool?
No, 315 Creekside C does not have a pool.
Does 315 Creekside C have accessible units?
No, 315 Creekside C does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Creekside C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Creekside C has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Creekside C have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Creekside C does not have units with air conditioning.
