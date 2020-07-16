315 Creekside C

Amenities
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.5 bath, 1 car garage - Property Id: 302112
Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
Upper level has large master bedroom will accommodate king bedroom set and has own master bathroom.
Two medium size bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry room and own hot water/furnace room.
Lower level has front living room and rear family room with 1/2 bath, large kitchen with eat in area, large food pantry,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302112
(RLNE5865228)