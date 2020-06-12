106 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Berwyn, IL

Chicago living doesn't get any better than Berwyn. You get to enjoy the delights of a small-town community while still living just 8 miles outside of the Chicago Loop. It's home to the renowned Cermak Plaza Shopping Center and has so much history and character that it's been featured in plenty of Hollywood movies as the backdrop of Chicago life. It's easy to find a two-bedroom house or apartment here, and it's the perfect spot for a small family to settle down. It's filled with unique architecture and old properties that have been renovated and updated with modern conveniences. Berwyn is a small town -- especially compared to Chicago -- but it has plenty to offer and there are great schools and outdoor spots in the area.

Living in Berwyn

When you're searching for an two-bedroom apartment in Berwyn, you'll have a few different neighborhoods to choose from. The Harlem/34th Street neighborhood is super hip and packs a lot of punch. You can find all kinds of delicious ethnic restaurants and food shops, and there are some great older apartment buildings where you can find vacancies. Down by Cermak Road and Harlem Ave is The Cermak Plaza, which is a fun hangout spot for high school kids. It's affordable here and offers easy access via train to the Loop downtown. It's also great for kids because it's safe and walkable.

City Center offers a more upbeat vibe. Prices are a little higher here, but you have access to all the attractions in Berwyn so it's considered prime real estate. Closer to Ogden Avenue you will find great units that are close to the surrounding highways. If you're planning to commute to work via car, this is probably the best area to live in because you can easily hop on a number of different interstates. It's also filled with a lot of older, historical homes and has lovely, tree-lined streets that are safe for walking.

Two-Bedroom Apartments in Berwyn

There are heaps of benefits to renting a two-bedroom apartment here. The average cost for a two-bedroom home or apartment is $990, which is only about $100 more than a one-bedroom residence. If you have kids, or are planning to, you'll definitely appreciate having the extra space for them to have their own room. The second bedroom can also double as an office space if you need a workspace at home. About 33% of the population of Berwyn are renters and the vacancy rate is 10%. That means you'll have plenty of unoccupied spaces to check out and consider renting in your search.

It's a wonderfully diverse area that makes a great home for families and young professionals. You'll have access to potential employment at more than 30 Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries, and will also be close to factories and warehouses in and around the Chicago area. With affordable rents and beautiful properties, it's no wonder that Berwyn is one of Chicago's most up-and-coming suburbs.