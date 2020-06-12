Apartment List
106 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Berwyn, IL

Chicago living doesn't get any better than Berwyn. You get to enjoy the delights of a small-town community while still living just 8 miles outside of the Chicago Loop. It's home to the... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1641 S Harlem Ave
1641 South Harlem Avenue, Berwyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 Bedroom in Berwyn - Property Id: 285306 *Large 2BR apartment *Heat included *Large bedrooms *Parking available *Laundry in building Due to Covid-19 we are currently taking extreme measures to ensure potential renters are pre-qualified prior to

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1227 Harlem Avenue
1227 South Harlem Avenue, Berwyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
800 sqft
Beautiful unit in a solid brick building, great location near to 290 Highway, blue line, shopping centers, restaurants, rehabbed 3 years ago, new kitchen cabinets, wood floor(laminate), appliances, doors room & frames,closets,ceiling lights and

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
3112 Grove Avenue
3112 Grove Avenue, Berwyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1330 sqft
Large renovated apartment. 1 block to Metra, restaurants, pubs and shopping. Adjacent to Heritage/Emerson Elementary. Complete rehabbed unit. Newly remodeled: windows, floors, walls, lighting, kitchen and bath.
Results within 1 mile of Berwyn

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37 HarrisonSt.
37 Harrison St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Unusual 2 level w/ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCL - Property Id: 184672 2 level 2 bedroom unit with a giant 16 x 20 lower level with a spiral staircase down to it from the apartment above, in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1031 S Scoville Ave 1
1031 South Scoville Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Amazing Oak Park 2 Bed for RENT - Property Id: 266252 Beautiful 2bed for rent! It's available for rent starting May 30th. Enjoy vintage charm with updated comfort.Spacious 1,000 sq ft. Hard wood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cicero
1 Unit Available
2300 S Central Ave
2300 South Central Avenue, Cicero, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful spacious 2BD 1Bath - Property Id: 282911 Beautiful spacious 2BD 1Bath $1350/month $1350/SEC Deposit Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Laundry in unit.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
941 Marengo Avenue
941 Marengo Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Available August 1st! This charming, large 1 OR 2 bedroom unit has it all! The unit is the entire 2nd floor of this beautiful property and offers a large living room (with french doors for 2nd bedroom if needed), dining room (this could be the

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1004 Beloit Avenue
1004 Beloit Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
PLEASE DIRECT ALL INQUIRIES TO US ONLINE. IN PERSON VIEWINGS ARE NOT AN OPTION. VIDEOS ARE AVAILABLE. Huge penthouse apartment in newer building.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Cicero
1 Unit Available
1307 South lombard Avenue
1307 South Lombard Avenue, Cicero, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Great place to live, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, large living and dinner room, ready to move! close to all transportation, schools, shopping malls, nice area

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Cicero
1 Unit Available
5701 W Roosevelt Rd
5701 West Roosevelt Road, Cicero, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
780 sqft
Spacious light filled 2 bed 1 bath apartment in premier location in Cicero. Close to CTA, highways, stores, and restaurants. Water is included in rent. Minimum of 1 year lease. No smoking, no pets allowed. Stove will be installed prior to move in.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Austin
1 Unit Available
925 S Monitor Ave
925 South Monitor Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
750 sqft
Totally updated two bedroom garden unit. Three blocks from blue line and close to 290. We accept cats and small dogs. Credit, background, and eviction report required to apply.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1404 Elgin Avenue
1404 Elgin Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
838 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1404 Elgin Avenue in Forest Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
7443 Jackson Avenue
7443 Jackson Blvd, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Lovely and spacious 2+ bedroom apartment in a four unit building. Fabulous forest park location! Bright unit with all newer windows.Features beautiful hardwood floors through out.
Results within 5 miles of Berwyn
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5201 W Washington Blvd
5201-07 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$845
613 sqft
Welcome to 5201 W Washington Blvd in South Austin on the West side of Chicago! This property offers Studio, 1-Bedroom, and 2-Bedroom apartments for rent. Live within walking distance to local restaurants, numerous schools, and Columbus Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
47 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,471
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
$
66 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5556 W Jackson
5556 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
621 sqft
Great location in the South Austin neighborhood. Building has on-site laundry and is close to the CTA Green Line and Blue Line. Units include free heat and have spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
25 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
4 Units Available
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
575 sqft
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave
1145 N Leclaire Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$990
650 sqft
Located between West Augusta Boulevard and La Follette Park. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a range and a refrigerator. Friendly community include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5036 W Quincy St
5036 West Quincy Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
650 sqft
Within walking distance of the Blue Line for access to the greater Chicago area. Units with hardwood floors, spacious living areas and free heat. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Garfield Park
3 Units Available
701 S Karlov Ave
701 S Karlov Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
789 sqft
This property's apartments have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Some utilities are provided in the cost of rent. Just minutes from the Pulaski metro station and I-290.

Berwyn City Guide

View full City Guide

Chicago living doesn't get any better than Berwyn. You get to enjoy the delights of a small-town community while still living just 8 miles outside of the Chicago Loop. It's home to the renowned Cermak Plaza Shopping Center and has so much history and character that it's been featured in plenty of Hollywood movies as the backdrop of Chicago life. It's easy to find a two-bedroom house or apartment here, and it's the perfect spot for a small family to settle down. It's filled with unique architecture and old properties that have been renovated and updated with modern conveniences. Berwyn is a small town -- especially compared to Chicago -- but it has plenty to offer and there are great schools and outdoor spots in the area.

Living in Berwyn

When you're searching for an two-bedroom apartment in Berwyn, you'll have a few different neighborhoods to choose from. The Harlem/34th Street neighborhood is super hip and packs a lot of punch. You can find all kinds of delicious ethnic restaurants and food shops, and there are some great older apartment buildings where you can find vacancies. Down by Cermak Road and Harlem Ave is The Cermak Plaza, which is a fun hangout spot for high school kids. It's affordable here and offers easy access via train to the Loop downtown. It's also great for kids because it's safe and walkable.

City Center offers a more upbeat vibe. Prices are a little higher here, but you have access to all the attractions in Berwyn so it's considered prime real estate. Closer to Ogden Avenue you will find great units that are close to the surrounding highways. If you're planning to commute to work via car, this is probably the best area to live in because you can easily hop on a number of different interstates. It's also filled with a lot of older, historical homes and has lovely, tree-lined streets that are safe for walking.

Two-Bedroom Apartments in Berwyn

There are heaps of benefits to renting a two-bedroom apartment here. The average cost for a two-bedroom home or apartment is $990, which is only about $100 more than a one-bedroom residence. If you have kids, or are planning to, you'll definitely appreciate having the extra space for them to have their own room. The second bedroom can also double as an office space if you need a workspace at home. About 33% of the population of Berwyn are renters and the vacancy rate is 10%. That means you'll have plenty of unoccupied spaces to check out and consider renting in your search.

It's a wonderfully diverse area that makes a great home for families and young professionals. You'll have access to potential employment at more than 30 Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries, and will also be close to factories and warehouses in and around the Chicago area. With affordable rents and beautiful properties, it's no wonder that Berwyn is one of Chicago's most up-and-coming suburbs.

