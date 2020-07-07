All apartments in Berwyn
3208 Grove Avenue
3208 Grove Avenue

3208 Grove Avenue · (708) 606-4280
Location

3208 Grove Avenue, Berwyn, IL 60402
Berwyn

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 9/1/2020 for a 12 month lease. Credit score must be 640 or higher (no exceptions). No pets. No smoking. $60 per adult non-refundable application fee. 2nd floor of a small building. Great neighbors! Cute as a button 1 bedroom. Newly refinished hardwood floors, painted throughout. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, newer reclaimed/farm styled shelves, ceramic tiled floors. Bath has newly resurfaced tub, paint and lighting. 2 rooms, plus kitchen, bath and closets. Living room and dining room combined. Walk to train, grocery, restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Grove Avenue have any available units?
3208 Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berwyn, IL.
Is 3208 Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3208 Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berwyn.
Does 3208 Grove Avenue offer parking?
No, 3208 Grove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3208 Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 3208 Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3208 Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 Grove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
