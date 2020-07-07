3208 Grove Avenue

Amenities

Available 9/1/2020 for a 12 month lease. Credit score must be 640 or higher (no exceptions). No pets. No smoking. $60 per adult non-refundable application fee. 2nd floor of a small building. Great neighbors! Cute as a button 1 bedroom. Newly refinished hardwood floors, painted throughout. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, newer reclaimed/farm styled shelves, ceramic tiled floors. Bath has newly resurfaced tub, paint and lighting. 2 rooms, plus kitchen, bath and closets. Living room and dining room combined. Walk to train, grocery, restaurants and shops.