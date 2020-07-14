All apartments in Bensenville
Find more places like Renew on York.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bensenville, IL
/
Renew on York
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Renew on York

100 E George Street · (630) 412-7948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bensenville
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL 60106

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3309 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 4530 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 2215 · Avail. now

$1,297

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2312 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,317

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Unit 4314 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 1602 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Renew on York.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
carpet
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Enjoy the serenity of more than 32 acres of lush landscapes, scenic bridges and ponds at ReNew On York. Our convenient location provides easy access to the areas various golf courses, forest preserves, and OHare International Airport. Residents love to relax by one of our three pools, work out at our 24-hour fitness center or visit our Wi-Fi lounge with complimentary coffee. With renovated studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes, we have something for everyone! Call today to schedule your personalized tour and learn why residents love calling our community home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 2 Spaces Per Unit, Detached Garage: $170/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Renew on York have any available units?
Renew on York has 8 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Renew on York have?
Some of Renew on York's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Renew on York currently offering any rent specials?
Renew on York is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Renew on York pet-friendly?
Yes, Renew on York is pet friendly.
Does Renew on York offer parking?
Yes, Renew on York offers parking.
Does Renew on York have units with washers and dryers?
No, Renew on York does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Renew on York have a pool?
Yes, Renew on York has a pool.
Does Renew on York have accessible units?
Yes, Renew on York has accessible units.
Does Renew on York have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Renew on York has units with dishwashers.
Does Renew on York have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Renew on York has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Renew on York?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bensenville 1 BedroomsBensenville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bensenville Accessible ApartmentsBensenville Apartments with Garage
Bensenville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, IL
Broadview, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILCarpentersville, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILGrayslake, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILStreamwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity