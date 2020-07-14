Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated carpet ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments courtyard e-payments

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Enjoy the serenity of more than 32 acres of lush landscapes, scenic bridges and ponds at ReNew On York. Our convenient location provides easy access to the areas various golf courses, forest preserves, and OHare International Airport. Residents love to relax by one of our three pools, work out at our 24-hour fitness center or visit our Wi-Fi lounge with complimentary coffee. With renovated studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes, we have something for everyone! Call today to schedule your personalized tour and learn why residents love calling our community home!