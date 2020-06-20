All apartments in Belleville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:55 AM

5793 Brett Michael

5793 Brett Michael Ln · (618) 416-7588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5793 Brett Michael Ln, Belleville, IL 62223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY, VETERAN, MEDICAL, FIRST RESPONDER, TEACHER AND SENIOR CITIZEN DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE
Nestled in a beautiful, wooded location off of Frank Scott Parkway, The Oaks of Dutch Hollow is a 77-unit apartment community, which offers spacious floor plans. Within minutes from Downtown St. Louis, Scott Air Force Base, Wal-Mart & Target Shopping Centers, Downtown Belleville, quality shopping, dining and entertainment. This community features 1 and 2-bedroom apartment which range in size from 552 - 1,010 SF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5793 Brett Michael have any available units?
5793 Brett Michael has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5793 Brett Michael currently offering any rent specials?
5793 Brett Michael isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5793 Brett Michael pet-friendly?
No, 5793 Brett Michael is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleville.
Does 5793 Brett Michael offer parking?
No, 5793 Brett Michael does not offer parking.
Does 5793 Brett Michael have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5793 Brett Michael does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5793 Brett Michael have a pool?
No, 5793 Brett Michael does not have a pool.
Does 5793 Brett Michael have accessible units?
No, 5793 Brett Michael does not have accessible units.
Does 5793 Brett Michael have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5793 Brett Michael has units with dishwashers.
Does 5793 Brett Michael have units with air conditioning?
No, 5793 Brett Michael does not have units with air conditioning.
