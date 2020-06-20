5793 Brett Michael

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY, VETERAN, MEDICAL, FIRST RESPONDER, TEACHER AND SENIOR CITIZEN DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE

Nestled in a beautiful, wooded location off of Frank Scott Parkway, The Oaks of Dutch Hollow is a 77-unit apartment community, which offers spacious floor plans. Within minutes from Downtown St. Louis, Scott Air Force Base, Wal-Mart & Target Shopping Centers, Downtown Belleville, quality shopping, dining and entertainment. This community features 1 and 2-bedroom apartment which range in size from 552 - 1,010 SF.