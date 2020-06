Amenities

Don't miss the opportunity to locate your business here! Open floor plan with beautiful handcrafted reception/check out desk on main level. Full basement offers endless possibilities. Store front is located on Route 159 offering both HIGH pedestrian count and car traffic in downtown Belleville. Building was previously used as a church. Owner will consider sale as well. Call listing agent for more information. Occupancy permit required.