All apartments in Belleville
Find more places like
2070 Celebration Park Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belleville, IL
/
2070 Celebration Park Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:27 PM

2070 Celebration Park Circle

2070 Celebration Park Circle · (224) 261-7682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Belleville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2070 Celebration Park Circle, Belleville, IL 62220

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pictures & Video Coming Soon! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Condo with one car attached garage. Lawn care included. The main level has a living room, eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal, and 1/2 bath. The upper level has a loft, master bedroom with ceiling fan & wall-to-wall closet, bedroom 2 with spacious closet & ceiling fan. Full bathroom. No pets. Available mid-August

Room Dimensions
Living Room 17' x 12'
Kitchen 14' x 12'
Laundry Room 10' x 7'
Bedroom 15' x 12'
Bedroom 11' x 10'
Bathroom 10' x 7'

Showing Update
This property will be available for showings once vacated. Complete the information to Schedule a Showing, and we will notify you when showing times become available. Submitted applications will only be accepted if you are willing to sign the lease without viewing the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2070 Celebration Park Circle have any available units?
2070 Celebration Park Circle has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2070 Celebration Park Circle have?
Some of 2070 Celebration Park Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2070 Celebration Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2070 Celebration Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2070 Celebration Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2070 Celebration Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleville.
Does 2070 Celebration Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2070 Celebration Park Circle offers parking.
Does 2070 Celebration Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2070 Celebration Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2070 Celebration Park Circle have a pool?
No, 2070 Celebration Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2070 Celebration Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 2070 Celebration Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2070 Celebration Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2070 Celebration Park Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2070 Celebration Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2070 Celebration Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave
Belleville, IL 62221

Similar Pages

Belleville 1 BedroomsBelleville 2 BedroomsBelleville Apartments with BalconiesBelleville Dog Friendly ApartmentsBelleville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOSt. Ann, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOFerguson, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOFarmington, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOLake St. Louis, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne UniversityHarris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical CollegeSt. Louis College of Pharmacy