2070 Celebration Park Circle.

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Pictures & Video Coming Soon! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Condo with one car attached garage. Lawn care included. The main level has a living room, eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal, and 1/2 bath. The upper level has a loft, master bedroom with ceiling fan & wall-to-wall closet, bedroom 2 with spacious closet & ceiling fan. Full bathroom. No pets. Available mid-August



Room Dimensions

Living Room 17' x 12'

Kitchen 14' x 12'

Laundry Room 10' x 7'

Bedroom 15' x 12'

Bedroom 11' x 10'

Bathroom 10' x 7'



Showing Update

This property will be available for showings once vacated. Complete the information to Schedule a Showing, and we will notify you when showing times become available. Submitted applications will only be accepted if you are willing to sign the lease without viewing the property.