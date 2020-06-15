All apartments in Belleville
Belleville, IL
1660 Shadow Ridge Court
1660 Shadow Ridge Court

1660 Shadow Ridge Ct · (618) 416-7588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1660 Shadow Ridge Ct, Belleville, IL 62221

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY, VETERAN, MEDICAL, FIRST RESPONDER, TEACHER & SENIOR CITIZEN DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE. POOL!!!

Shadow Ridge is an apartment community conveniently located off IL Route 161, minutes to Downtown St. Louis, Scott AFB, Downtown Belleville, quality shopping, dining & entertainment. Shadow Ridge offers residents an upscale living environment w spacious floor plans. 1 & 2-bed apartments & townhomes available which range in size from 650 - 1,100 SF, All units include: refrigerator, dishwasher, range, garbage disposal, individually controlled high efficiency electric furnace & central air, cable & phone ready, Upstairs units have vaulted ceilings with skylights. Laundry Facilities on Site, Some Washer/Dryer Hook Ups, Belleville Schools - Jefferson, W. Jr. High, BTHS East, Pets Welcome (max 2 pets – max 35 lbs.), $300 pet fee per pet ($150 nonrefundable) and $25 per month per pet – some restrictions apply. Broker Owned

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
fee: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Shadow Ridge Court have any available units?
1660 Shadow Ridge Court has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1660 Shadow Ridge Court have?
Some of 1660 Shadow Ridge Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Shadow Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Shadow Ridge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Shadow Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1660 Shadow Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 1660 Shadow Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 1660 Shadow Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 1660 Shadow Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1660 Shadow Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Shadow Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 1660 Shadow Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 1660 Shadow Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 1660 Shadow Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Shadow Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 Shadow Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1660 Shadow Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1660 Shadow Ridge Court has units with air conditioning.
