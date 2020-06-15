1660 Shadow Ridge Court

Amenities

Shadow Ridge is an apartment community conveniently located off IL Route 161, minutes to Downtown St. Louis, Scott AFB, Downtown Belleville, quality shopping, dining & entertainment. Shadow Ridge offers residents an upscale living environment w spacious floor plans. 1 & 2-bed apartments & townhomes available which range in size from 650 - 1,100 SF, All units include: refrigerator, dishwasher, range, garbage disposal, individually controlled high efficiency electric furnace & central air, cable & phone ready, Upstairs units have vaulted ceilings with skylights. Laundry Facilities on Site, Some Washer/Dryer Hook Ups, Belleville Schools - Jefferson, W. Jr. High, BTHS East, Pets Welcome (max 2 pets – max 35 lbs.), $300 pet fee per pet ($150 nonrefundable) and $25 per month per pet – some restrictions apply. Broker Owned