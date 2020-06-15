All apartments in Batavia
17 S Barton Trail

17 South Barton Trail · No Longer Available
Location

17 South Barton Trail, Batavia, IL 60510

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Freshly updated two-story town home near it all! New AC/Furnace, New Dishwasher, New Washer, New Water Heater, New Carpet throughout 2nd floor. Granite Counter tops throughout.Gorgeous new bamboo laminate floors run throughout the main level. Airy and bright kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and a cute eat-in breakfast nook! Separate dining space pulls light from the large patio leading to the back exterior, which leads to open land! No backing to shopping or other town homes! Grand living room has height for days with large windows to pull in all the light! An updated guest bath is also situated on the first floor. Upstairs offers a spacious master bedroom with cathedral ceilings! The en suite has double sinks! A large walk-in closet round out the master bedroom space. Second bedroom offers ample storage space and large windows for brightness! Second full bath is just outside the second bedroom. A cozy loft space rounds out the second floor. BATAVIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 S Barton Trail have any available units?
17 S Barton Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Batavia, IL.
What amenities does 17 S Barton Trail have?
Some of 17 S Barton Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 S Barton Trail currently offering any rent specials?
17 S Barton Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 S Barton Trail pet-friendly?
No, 17 S Barton Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Batavia.
Does 17 S Barton Trail offer parking?
No, 17 S Barton Trail does not offer parking.
Does 17 S Barton Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 S Barton Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 S Barton Trail have a pool?
No, 17 S Barton Trail does not have a pool.
Does 17 S Barton Trail have accessible units?
No, 17 S Barton Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 17 S Barton Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 S Barton Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 S Barton Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17 S Barton Trail has units with air conditioning.
