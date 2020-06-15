17 S Barton Trail

Amenities

Freshly updated two-story town home near it all! New AC/Furnace, New Dishwasher, New Washer, New Water Heater, New Carpet throughout 2nd floor. Granite Counter tops throughout.Gorgeous new bamboo laminate floors run throughout the main level. Airy and bright kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and a cute eat-in breakfast nook! Separate dining space pulls light from the large patio leading to the back exterior, which leads to open land! No backing to shopping or other town homes! Grand living room has height for days with large windows to pull in all the light! An updated guest bath is also situated on the first floor. Upstairs offers a spacious master bedroom with cathedral ceilings! The en suite has double sinks! A large walk-in closet round out the master bedroom space. Second bedroom offers ample storage space and large windows for brightness! Second full bath is just outside the second bedroom. A cozy loft space rounds out the second floor. BATAVIA SCHOOL DISTRICT