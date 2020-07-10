/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
120 Apartments for rent in Batavia, IL with washer-dryer
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
618 N Washington Ave
618 North Washington Avenue, Batavia, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious Home in Batavia - Property Id: 282412 Spacious Rental with 4 bedrooms 2bath. Large Two Car Garage. Large Background. Property is available for rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
636 Main Street
636 Main St, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with front porch and beautiful, private balcony overlooking a large back yard. Washer/dryer in-unit. Garage parking space and/or storage included. Pets welcome. This is a second floor apartment in a 2-unit building.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
531 West WILSON Street
531 West Wilson Street, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apt. with central air, exclusive washer & dryer (free) in shared basement, gas heat, c/a, large 1 car garage w/ door opener, storage in basement. This apartment is a pleasure to show. No smoking. No pets.
Results within 1 mile of Batavia
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Results within 5 miles of Batavia
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Fox Valley
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
28 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,363
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,309
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1138 sqft
Welcome to Bristol Station, an outstanding community of beautiful luxury apartment homes. Every aspect of this exceptional community was thoughtfully designed to please residents with even the most selective taste.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
$
25 Units Available
Country Lakes
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
40 Units Available
Eola Yards
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
29 Units Available
Edgelawn Randall
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
10 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1573 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
46 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Country Lakes
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,338
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Country Lakes
2410 Oneida Ln
2410 Oneida Lane, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1412 sqft
NAPERVILLE TOWN HOME NEAR RT 59 METRA STATION - Property Id: 316705 Move-In ready, all NEW INTERIOR 1412 SQ FT. 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome 4 BLOCKS FROM RT 59 METRA STATION AND 2 MILES TO I-88. ACCLAIMED NAPERVILLE SCHOOL District 204.
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek
1423 Mcclure Rd
1423 Mcclure Road, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1011 sqft
Don't Miss Out On This Large Second Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom + Den/2nd Bedroom Condo In Aurora! This Unit Comes With An Updated Kitchen W/ Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom W/ Plenty Of Closet Space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
543 Linden Ct
543 Linden Court, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1860 sqft
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
334 Arbor Avenue
334 Arbor Avenue, West Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1352 sqft
Call the first-floor of this Victorian beauty your new home! Spacious rooms, soaring 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, leaded glass and all the charm of yesteryear, within walking distance to down town, Metra station, restaurants, library, water park.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2947 Caldwell Ln
2947 Caldwell Lane, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Amazing Geneva Rental - Property Id: 211649 Totally updated townhome with loft for 3rd bedroom, in Sterling Manor of Geneva! Ideal location backing to park, close to shopping, schools and more. New roof, garage door, storm door and furnace.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Valley
2980 Waters Edge Cir
2980 Waters Edge Circle, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1600 sqft
2980 Waters Edge Cir - Property Id: 301886 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Town home in 204 School district. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301886 Property Id 301886 (RLNE5861244)
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGeneva, ILNorth Aurora, ILWarrenville, ILBartlett, ILMontgomery, ILCarol Stream, IL