151 Apartments for rent in Batavia, IL with garage

Batavia became known as ‘The Windmill City’ during the Industrial Revolution. It is also the birthplace of the man who invented the George Foreman Grill.

With a population of just over 26,000 spread over 25.1 sq km, this suburb of Chicago looks like the kind of place Mark Twain might have written about. Being listed in the top 100 places to live in America by Relocate America should give you a hint of the kind of quiet place this is. See more