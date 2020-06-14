151 Apartments for rent in Batavia, IL with garage
Batavia became known as ‘The Windmill City’ during the Industrial Revolution. It is also the birthplace of the man who invented the George Foreman Grill.
With a population of just over 26,000 spread over 25.1 sq km, this suburb of Chicago looks like the kind of place Mark Twain might have written about. Being listed in the top 100 places to live in America by Relocate America should give you a hint of the kind of quiet place this is. See more
Batavia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.