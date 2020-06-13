25 Apartments for rent in Alton, IL with balcony

"For me, music and life are all about style.” - Miles Davis, born in Alton, IL

Alton is the kind of city you’d expect to provide the setting for a Great American Novel. It features rich culture, richer history, and an abundance of stories that become parables for American life. This is the city that gave birth to Miles Davis, that played a crucial role in the Civil War. If this isn’t enough to pique your interest, read on. Small-town Alton may very well surprise you! See more