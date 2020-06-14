Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:31 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Alton, IL with garage

Alton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1306 Spaulding
1306 Spaulding St, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$650
1039 sqft
3br's all on main level. Newer paint and flooring throughout. 2 car detached garage for storage. Enclosed front porch. Main floor laundry. 1 year lease. Rent is $650 with $50 going to sewer and trash. Apply online.
Results within 10 miles of Alton

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1083 Dividend Park Drive
1083 Dividend Park Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1222 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly renovated home with a two car garage, new flooring throughout! (Unfinished basement) Apply Online at: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent Please Contact Property Manager at: jreap@con-rex.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11146 Ebert Drive
11146 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications This home is a great ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is equipped with an adorable breakfast nook along with built in shelving. The home features beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11156 Pritchard Drive
11156 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Fabulous 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Ranch with one car garage. Large kitchen with new appliances and built in microwave. Hardwood and carpet throughout the home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
13024 Lakeridge Dr
13024 Lakeridge Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2025 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home with 2 car garage and an extra garage on the property in Spanish Lake! Walk to Spanish Lake Park for picnics. Great home, tons of room to build and spread out. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath and 2 Garages. Some hardwood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
2270 Redman Rd
2270 Redman Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
3000 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath colonial home with nearly 3,000 sq ft in St Louis !Located just north of highway 270 & 367. It features a large detached 2 car garage and workshop, an a large covered front porch.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
1807 Minneford Dr
1807 Minneford Drive, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1480 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1480 FSF, 3 bd, 2 ba Single Family Home in Ferguson. All beds and bath are on one level.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14328 River Oaks Court
14328 River Oaks Court, Old Jamestown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1904 sqft
Don't miss out on this BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the exclusive River Oaks Subdivision located on a nice quiet Cul de Sac.  Subdivision includes a Club house, Tennis courts, Swimming pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
1442 Attica Dr
1442 Attica Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1104 sqft
COMING SOON! FANTASTIC SINGLE FAMILY HOME!! TONS OF SPACE! You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom house with attached garage! It features: Large fenced in back yard!!! Very spacious kitchen and 1 FULL bathroom. stove, fridge! Hardwood floors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
6871 Parc Charlene Drive
6871 Parc Charlene Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1438 sqft
Don't miss this one. This is a nice house in a nice neighborhood with a private back yard. Home includes a master bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom. The kitchen has double ovens for people who enjoy cooking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
50 Hiddenbrook
50 Hiddenbrook Drive, Black Jack, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Spacious and updated ranch style home located in the Sherwood Creek subdivision.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
11673 Arroyo Dr
11673 Arroyo Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1032 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 1 bath and 1032 sq ft ranch in Florissant! Over 1000 sq ft of living space, 210 ft attached garage and huge backyard! Hardwood floors, tiled bath, kitchen + dining combo! Brand new roof! And a lot of updates.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
140 Brightmoor Drive
140 Brightmoor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
10118 Cabot
10118 Cabot Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$980
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10118 Cabot in Bellefontaine Neighbors. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated April 17 at 05:28pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
12321 Santa Maria Drive
12321 Santa Maria Drive, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$980
1020 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous 1000sqft 3bed home. This home has a great floor plan with kitchen and dining combination. Carpet and flooring have been updated as well as the hall bathroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
211 NORTH Street
211 North Street, Brighton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
wow!! This is a 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house with a 1 car garage and play set in the back yard. This home has been updated from all new appliances(stove, frig and dishwasher) to the woodwork, fireplaces and carpet on the second floor.

1 of 15

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11131 Pritchard Dr
11131 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1329 sqft
Beautifully maintained and rehabbed home. Everything is ready for you to move in. Large lot with fenced yard with a walk out and a covered porch out back. The interior is nicely updated to all the most modern amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11665 Briarbrae Court
11665 Briarbrae Court, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath ranch home with wood flooring, large level yard and spacious basement for plenty of storage. Call to schedule your showing today!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive
6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Rd, Madison County, IL
Studio
$795
500 sqft
Looking for a great office space? Showroom? Personal services? Look no further! Updated 3 room office with bathroom and kitchenette conveniently located in Edwardsville, near SIUE, downtown and I 255 is ready for you! Plenty of off street

1 of 19

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Fox Lake
1 Unit Available
15675 Birkemeier Drive
15675 Birkemeier Drive, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1018 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.
City Guide for Alton, IL

"For me, music and life are all about style.” - Miles Davis, born in Alton, IL

Alton is the kind of city you’d expect to provide the setting for a Great American Novel. It features rich culture, richer history, and an abundance of stories that become parables for American life. This is the city that gave birth to Miles Davis, that played a crucial role in the Civil War. If this isn’t enough to pique your interest, read on. Small-town Alton may very well surprise you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Alton, IL

Alton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

