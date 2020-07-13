/
pet friendly apartments
55 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Alton, IL
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
2410 Maxey
2410 Maxey Street, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided. Sewer and trash are included. Pets under 30 lbs. negotiable with $300 pet deposit.
Results within 1 mile of Alton
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Alton
251 Victory Dr.
251 Victory Drive, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
2 bedroom house east alton - APPLY TODAY AT BROWNRENTS.COM for this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a fenced in yard in east alton school district.
Results within 5 miles of Alton
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Wood River
790 Condit St. Apt. #5
790 Condit St, Wood River, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
790 Condit is a 7 unit apartment complex. Apartment #5 is a ground floor unit. The property offers a secure entrance and is very affordable. The property has on and off street parking and we allow small pets with an additional fee.
Results within 10 miles of Alton
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
44 Units Available
Wedgewood
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
965 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how.UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT. Welcome home to Crossing at Northpointe.
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
6 Units Available
Greenway Chase
629 Greenway Manor Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
950 sqft
Enjoy everything you could want and need right at your fingertips when you live at Greenway Chase! Residents enjoy our sparkling pool all summer long, a lighted tennis court, bark park for your furry family members, playground and a new,
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
997 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Fox Lake
4024 Hounds Hill Drive
4024 Hounds Hill Drive, Old Jamestown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2113 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Updated kitchen and bathroom and new flooring throughout. If you have not spoken to anyone at CONREX you are not speaking to the owner or manager of this property.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
5474 Misty Crossing Court
5474 Misty Crossing Court, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1518 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Parc Argonne Forest
14659 Baratton Drive
14659 Baratton Drive, Old Jamestown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1614 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
6520 Los Cimas Drive
6520 Los Cimas Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1197 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1083 Dividend Park Drive
1083 Dividend Park Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1222 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly renovated home with a two car garage, new flooring throughout! (Unfinished basement) Apply Online at: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent Please Contact Property Manager at: jreap@con-rex.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
11146 Ebert Drive
11146 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications This home is a great ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is equipped with an adorable breakfast nook along with built in shelving. The home features beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
185 Brigadoon Cir RVA-014
185 Brigadoon Circle, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
927 sqft
185 Brigadoon ~ Ample Space! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partialy fenced yard, located within a cul-de-sac, basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
10528 Durness Dr
10528 Durness Drive, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$845
932 sqft
Recently update 3 bedroom home! - Don't delay and call today to view this home! Hardwood flooring through out and new flooring in the kitchen tons of cabinet space! Great sized living area with big windows for lots of natural lighting! Spacious
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
842 Liberty Village Dr
842 Liberty Village Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
808 sqft
2 bed / 2 bath. Finished basement with a possible 3rd bedroom. Fenced backyard
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
820 Laredo Avenue
820 Laredo Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with fenced back yard. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. If you have not spoken to anyone at CONREX you are not speaking to the owner or manager of this property.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
14345 River Oaks Court
14345 River Oaks Court, Old Jamestown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1916 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Robinwood
690 Hargrove Lane
690 Hargrove Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1620 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Updated Kitchen and new flooring throughout. Covered Patio with Storage Building in back. Apply Online at: https://rentconrex.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
12083 Garden Lane
12083 Garden Lane, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1374 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Split Level with Bonus Room and Fenced in Back Yard - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house on a quiet street. This is a large split level property with all bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Bonus finished family room and full bath in the basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
131 Grampian Rd
131 Grampian Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$785
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom house in glasgow vilalge - Property Id: 282290 3 bedroom 1 bathroom new flooring through out NO EVICTIONS FELONIES OR JUDGEMENTS MUST MAKE 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT CALL 3144885326 TO SET UP A SHOWING Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
11052 Ebert Dr.
11052 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1015 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom, Conveniently Located Home With A 2 Car Garage!!!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the
